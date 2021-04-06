Log in
Discovery : CARLA HALL HOSTS THE RETURN OF FOOD NETWORK'S BEST BAKER IN AMERICA AND TESTS TEN BAKERS SKILLS TO CREATE DESSERTS FROM STATES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

04/06/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
New Season Premieres Monday, May 3rd at 9pm ET/PT

NEW YORK - April 6, 2021 - Ten world-class bakers battle it out on the new season of Best Baker in America, premiering Monday, May 3rd at 9pm ET/PT. Food Network's Carla Hall hosts all the action, tasking the bakers over eight episodes with challenges designed to put their baking skills and technical proficiency to the test for a chance to walk away with $25,000 and the coveted title. During each episode the bakers must create elegant and delicious baked goods from different states across the country in two rounds - a Master Challenge that tests their mastery of the essential baking techniques and prowess working with specific flavors and ingredients. The least successful bakers in the Master Challenge must go head-to-head in a Bake-Off round where they have a chance to save themselves from elimination. Judges Gesine Prado and Jason Smith decide which bakers possess the artistry and creativity to advance in the competition. Only one will rise to the top to earn the grand prize and be crowned Best Baker in America!

'Carla Hall's enthusiasm, charisma and engaging wit, combined with her passion and culinary expertise makes her the perfect host as these talented bakers must impress with their baking skills and delectable desserts to prove that they have what it takes to be the Best Baker in America,' said Courtney White, President, Food Network.

This season's baking challenges focus on creating unique versions of classic American desserts from different states. The ten bakers from different states, gather in the season premiere to begin their first challenge designed to test their limits. They are first challenged to whip up a Kentucky May Day piecaken with bourbon as the feature flavor. For the second challenge, the bakers' talents are tested in a challenge inspired by Florida's signature key lime pie. Other episodes during the season challenge the bakers' abilities to create sweet treats from the mid-Atlantic, Rocky Mountains, Northern Plains, Midwest, the Pacific, and more. Gesine Prado and Jason Smith will deliberate to determine who gets eliminated and who will be crowned the newest winner of Best Baker in America!

Meet the newest batch of bakers and go behind the scenes with Carla, Jason and Gesine at Food Network.com/BestBakerinAmerica. Follow the baking action and share your favorties using #BestBakerinAmerica.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 16:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
