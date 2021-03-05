Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Discovery, Inc.    DISCA

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Discovery : CLIFF CROOKS PUTS STRUGGLING CHEFS THROUGH THEIR PACES IN FOOD NETWORK'S NEW SERIES CHEF BOOT CAMP

03/05/2021 | 01:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Series Premieres Thursday, April 8th at 10pm ET/PT on Food Network

NEW YORK - March 5, 2021 - Food Network's newest series, Chef Boot Camp, takes a deep dive into one of the most critical and essential elements of restaurants everywhere - the chefs running the kitchen. The success of a restaurant starts and ends with the food they serve and trouble in the kitchen can jeopardize everything. Enter Cliff Crooks, Culinary Director of a global restaurant brand whose job entails making sure the entire enterprise runs smoothly, including hiring and firing the chefs for each kitchen. Now Cliff is taking his decades of expertise and embarking on a new mission to help struggling chefs from restaurants across the country prove that they deserve to keep running their kitchens. Nominated by their respective restaurant owners, each episode Cliff will put a trio of underperforming chefs through a grueling series of challenges to test their real-world culinary skills and fitness for the role. With their jobs on the line, these chefs will attempt to not only survive but thrive in Chef Boot Camp and prove to their owners they have the talent and passion it takes to succeed. Chef Boot Camp premieres Thursday, April 8th at 10pm ET/PT on Food Network.

'Cliff Crooks knows what it takes for a restaurant to be successful and in Chef Boot Camp, he brings his tremendous experience and a commitment to excellence to struggling restaurateurs and their kitchen staffs,' said Courtney White, Food Network President. 'Cliff's investment in these chefs is evident every step of the way as he gives everything he can to help them improve and succeed.'

In each episode, three struggling chefs embark on a three-day boot camp with Cliff who will assess their skills in the kitchen and address their areas for improvement. After an introduction to each chef that reveals what brought them to boot camp, he gets a firsthand look and taste of one of their signature dishes to begin to understand what the issues may be. Next, the chefs must demonstrate fundamental cooking techniques of a classic dish which they must create on time and to Cliff's satisfaction, showing their skills, knowledge, and ability in the kitchen. Then, the chefs must bring it altogether - working a fast-paced, live dinner service at one of Cliff's restaurants, and then, finally, whipping up a creative, new dish for their restaurant owners to demonstrate their growth and progress from boot camp. Some will rise to the challenge while others will not, with the fate of their career in the hands of chef Cliff.

Chef Cliff Crooks has been cooking in prominent kitchens throughout New York City for more than 20 years. Prior to joining BLT Restaurant Group in 2010 as Executive Chef of BLT Steak New York, he held positions at Salute!, Blue Water Grill and Gramercy Tavern. Chef Cliff has appeared as a contestant on Top Chef and a judge on Hell's Kitchen and Chopped Junior, and will also be seen on Food Network's Tournament of Champions. After more than two years of leading the kitchen at BLT Steak New York, the hospitality group's flagship restaurant, Crooks was named Culinary Director of BLT Restaurant Group and has since played an integral role in inspiring culinary growth among his staff while demonstrating a strong commitment to the brand's ethos of exceeding expectations through outstanding food and hospitality.

Fans can get to know Cliff and learn some of his best cooking tips at FoodNetwork.com/ChefBootCamp. Follow along with the competition on social media using #ChefBootCamp and tell us about your biggest cooking mistakes.

Chef Boot Camp is produced by Left/Right Productions for Food Network.

# # #

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 18:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DISCOVERY, INC.
01:23pDISCOVERY  : Cliff crooks puts struggling chefs through their paces in food netw..
PU
03/04GET SET FOR THE BIGGEST PAYDAY IN SE : Dave turin's lost mine' premiering march ..
PU
03/03DISCOVERY  : You would've been safer at home! an all new season of naked and afr..
PU
03/03DISCOVERY  : NEW SEASON OF HGTV HIT ‘UNSELLABLE HOUSES' STARRING UNSTOPPAB..
PU
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Discovery Exercises Options Derivative Securities, S..
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Discovery Gets Stock Award Makes Tax Sale with Porti..
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Discovery Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
03/02ROBERT IRVINE FACES NEW CULINARY MIS : IMPOSSIBLE - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
03/01DISCOVERY  : Insider Selling in Discovery (DISCA) Shares Continues
MT
03/01ROBERT IRVINE FACES NEW CULINARY MIS : Impossible
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 877 M - -
Net income 2021 1 072 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 890 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 37 488 M 37 488 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,16x
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 44,25 $
Last Close Price 62,60 $
Spread / Highest target 3,83%
Spread / Average Target -29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
David C. Leavy Chief Operations & Communications Officer
Paul Alan Gould Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.108.04%37 488
FOX CORPORATION34.24%22 475
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.32.36%6 270
TEGNA INC.29.39%3 965
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED25.86%3 937
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.29.45%3 404
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ