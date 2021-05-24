Discovery : DREW AND JONATHAN SCOTT HELP HOLLYWOOD SUPERSTARS GIVE BACK IN EIGHT NEW EPISODES OF HGTV'S ‘CELEBRITY IOU'

The Net's Blockbuster Hit Series Returns Monday, June 21, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

New York [May 24, 2021] When HGTV brings back its smash hit series Celebrity IOU on Monday, June 21, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, eight new Hollywood A-listers will wield sledgehammers to help a special person in their lives get the renovation they need. Working together with HGTV's famous twins, Drew and Jonathan Scott, who also are executive producers of the series, the celebs will get their hands dirty to surprise their deserving friends and mentors with a stunning home renovation. Celebrity IOU-which attracted more than 17.5 million viewers to the first four episodes of season two in December 2020-will continue to spotlight the Brothers and their celebrity friends as they inspire, entertain and bring fans to happy tears with personal stories of gratitude. In addition to airing on HGTV, each episode will be available to stream on discovery+ early each Monday beginning June 21.

The all-star lineup will include:

'Drew and I continue to be humbled by how many of these huge celebrities entrust us to be a part of their personal acts of kindness,' said Jonathan. 'They can't wait to roll up their sleeves and make these new spaces a reality as quickly as possible. The projects-and the fun-just keep getting bigger.'

'Each new story of thanks and appreciation makes such a huge impression on us,' said Drew. 'That's the magic of Celebrity IOU. We all want to give back to the people we love and seeing others do just that brings out all the good emotions.'

In the fresh episodes, Drew and Jonathan will hear the celebrities' heartwarming personal stories about the people who mean the most to them and, then, the celebs will pick up power tools and break through walls-many for the first time ever-to help the Brothers execute the beautifully designed renovations for their loved ones. The premiere episode will spotlight Kris Jenner, along with her daughters Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner, who will work with Drew and Jonathan to create a resort-style outdoor oasis for Kris' best friend of 40 years who recently lost both her husband and mom.

The dramatic transformations will continue with projects such as converting a detached garage into an in-law suite with a private deck and building a man cave retreat featuring a high-end kitchen and updated living room with a statement fireplace.

Additional fresh content from the new season of Celebrity IOU will be available on HGTV's digital platforms. Viewers can watch the episodes on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres-Mondays at 9 p.m. beginning June 21. Fans are invited to connect with the series at HGTV.com/Celebrity-IOU to find articles, before and after photo galleries and more details about the celebrities. Social media users can follow @HGTV and #CelebIOU on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for extra show content and updates. Drew and Jonathan also will share more from the new episodes on their social channels at @mrdrewscott (Instagram, Twitter) and @jonathanscott (Instagram, Twitter).

Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment.

