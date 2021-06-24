Log in
    DISCA   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
Discovery : ETORO ANNOUNCED AS DISCOVERY'S OFFICIAL FINANCIAL SERVICES PARTNER FOR ITS OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020 COVERAGE IN EUROPE

06/24/2021
• Partnership sees eToro named as the exclusive financial services partner of Discovery's athletics, swimming, diving and team sports coverage this summer
• eToro to leverage Discovery's scale and platforms to reach the widest possible audience in Europe during the Games
• Partnership provides eToro new opportunity to engage Eurosport's audience in the build-up to and during the Games

Discovery and eToro today announce a new partnership that names the world's leading social investment platform as Discovery's exclusive financial services partner for its Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 coverage.

As the Home of the Olympics in Europe, Discovery will help provide significant engagement opportunities at scale for eToro across 50 markets and in 19 languages. Alongside coverage on Eurosport's television channels, Discovery's streaming products discovery+ and the Eurosport App will be the only places to watch every unmissable moment from the Games, with Discovery's localised coverage bringing fans closer to their national heroes than ever before.

As part of a major awareness building campaign, the agreement encompasses more than 1,000 TV billboards and over 300 TV spots during the Olympic Games. These will be showcased across Eurosport's channels and digital streams guaranteeing brand exposure of what promises to be a unique global event that brings the world together this summer. Its placements will feature prominently around coverage of swimming, diving, athletics and team sports such as football.

eToro will also benefit from three weeks of visibility in the build-up to the Games that includes placement around Eurosport's exclusive Olympic content and formats including Head to Head, where Olympic icons are pitted against each other, and Olympic Stories, which explores some of the most defining moments in Olympic history. Heightened engagement with audiences around Eurosport's summer of sport, featuring world-class coverage of the Tour de France and several motorsport events, will also be achieved by eToro.

Mike Rich, Head of Sports Marketing Solutions at Discovery, said: 'We are looking forward to working with eToro and welcoming them as our first exclusive financial services partner for our Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 coverage. They have recognised the opportunity content and programming can bring, as well as Discovery's ability to offer an access point to the largest aggregated audience of households and engaged sports fans in Europe.

'Our unrivalled Games time coverage sees us unlock the power of the Olympic Games for our brand partners who will benefit from visibility at a scale no other broadcaster can match. We welcome the opportunity to further build awareness of eToro and look forward to bringing the brand to viewers across Europe.'

Nir Szmulewitz, Chief Marketing Officer at eToro, said: 'Our partnership with Discovery for its Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 coverage continues eToro's global sports broadcast sponsorship programme. We sponsor sports as the sense of community among spectators and fans is strongly aligned with eToro's social features. We are an online community of more than 20 million registered users and our sponsorship programme aims to raise awareness and educate people about the opportunities offered by investing. We are excited to partner with Discovery to bring unrivalled coverage of the Olympics to Europe.'

Discovery's digital platforms, including discovery+ in selected markets, will be the only place viewers will be able to personalise their viewing experience, thanks to access to every unmissable moment. This means they can build their experience from all the 339 events across the 33 different sports that matter to them across online, mobile or connected TVs.

*The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be available to watch on discovery+ in Denmark, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and United Kingdom. In all other markets in Europe, excluding Russia, the Olympics will be available on Eurosport.

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 13:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
