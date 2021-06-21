Discovery : Emmy Nominated Series ‘SERENGETI' Returns for Second Season July 18 on Discovery and discovery+

First Look at the New Season Here

Trailer | Serengeti II (Victorious)

Viewing Link

Password: Serengeti

Downloadable Link

New and Old Friends Return in the Series

From Emmy-Winners Simon Fuller and John Downer

Academy Award Winner and Emmy Nominated Storyteller Lupita Nyong'o Narrates

This summer, Discovery journeys back to the vast, nearly untouched plains of Tanzania revisiting some of our favorite faces and meeting new ones along the way in SERENGETI II. The ground-breaking series highlights the majestic animals who call the Serengeti their home and their day-to-day lives living together. Created and produced by Emmy®-winner Simon Fuller ('American Idol,' 'So You Think You Can Dance') and directed and produced by Emmy®-winning wildlife filmmaker John Downer ('Penguin: Spy in The Huddle'), the continuation of the six-part series gives unrivaled access to one of the most pristine and unspoiled corners of Africa. Featuring a lush original score and narrated by Academy Award®-winning and Emmy® nominated actress Lupita Nyong'o, the revolutionary series follows the heartwarming stories of a cast of African wildlife including lions, zebras, baboons and cheetahs over the course of a year, showcasing the dramatic moments that make each day of survival on the Serengeti a feat.

The upcoming season premieres on Sunday, July 18 (episode 1 at 8pm ET/PT and episode 2 at 9:00pm ET/PT). All six episodes will be available on discovery+ on July 18th. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using #SerengetiII and following Discovery on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter for the latest updates. It is the following year, and many of our loveable familiar faces are back - Kali, Sefu, Nalla, Tembo, Bakari and Shani - are living their lives in their beautiful world. And as the world turns, so does the circle of life as we are introduced to Aiysha, daughter of season 1's KiKay and her cubs along with Shani's stallion Punda, the leader and protector of the family and father to all of the babies.

Fuller and Downer continue their collaboration on the second season of SERENGETI and have welcomed the entire team back including composer Will Gregory and serene storyteller Lupita Nyong'o. Their work captures the experience of Africa's unimaginable beauty with its equally unforgiving brutality, highlighting daily challenges of life on the Serengeti.



SERENGETI is made by XIX Entertainment and John Downer Productions. It was commissioned for the BBC by Jack Bootle, Lead Commissioning Editor. BBC Studios is distributed globally.

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

XIX Entertainment has a proven track record in hit format innovation, star talent and high-value brand partnerships. The business is owned by American Idol creator Simon Fuller, whose background includes award-winning ventures with The Spice Girls, David Beckham & Victoria Beckham, Abba, Sir Michael Caine, Amy Winehouse and others.

Laurie GoldbergLaurie_Goldberg@discovery.com

Jessica Driscoll,Jessica_Driscoll@discovery.com