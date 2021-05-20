Log in
    DISCA   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
Discovery+ : Greenlights Raucous Renovation Romp ‘Trixie Motel' Starring Drag Royalty Trixie Mattel

05/20/2021 | 03:13pm EDT
Eight hour-long episodes available to stream in 2022

Photo credit: Gabriel Gastelum

(New York, N.Y.) - Drag superstar Trixie Mattel, who has taken the world by storm with her outrageous sense of humor and vivacious, retro-kitschy style, is venturing into uncharted waters with newly greenlighted discovery+ series, Trixie Motel. In the eight hour-long episodes coming to the streaming service in 2022, Trixie will face the reality of having invested her life savings into a rundown motel in super-trendy Palm Springs, California. However, with help from her boyfriend and co-owner, David, among other fabulous helpers, she will take on the massive renovation. During the series, Trixie and her team will tackle a commercial kitchen, pool area and seven uniquely themed motel rooms to create the ultimate Drag paradise.

'Trixie is an entertaining performer, but most people don't associate her with renovation,' said Jane Latman, president, HGTV, whose team greenlights home content for discovery+. 'We know Trixie will create a fantasy-filled motel makeover with grit, wigs and fun. It'll be a series unlike any we've seen.'

'I can't wait to give this run-down motel the facelift it so desperately needs,' said Trixie. 'With help from my most famous celebrity friends, we're going to create the glossiest Drag motel of your wildest fever-dreams.'

Digital Surprises

Fans also are invited to connect with the series across the discovery+ digital platforms at discoveryplus.com and via @discoveryplus and #TrixieMotel on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

Contacts

Kelly Rivezzi
908-531-5935
kelly_rivezzi@discovery.com

Lynne Davis
212-549-8612
lynne_davis@discovery.com

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 19:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
