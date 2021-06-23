Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISCA   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
News 
Summary

Discovery : HGTV GREENLIGHTS NEW SERIES ‘MARRIED TO REAL ESTATE' (WT) WITH PROPERTY PROS EGYPT SHERROD AND HUSBAND MIKE JACKSON

06/23/2021 | 01:39pm EDT
New York [June 23, 2021] Powerhouse real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod, best
known from the popular HGTV series Property Virgins and Flipping Virgins, will star in a newly
greenlighted series on the network alongside her husband, builder Mike Jackson. Slated to air
in early 2022, Married to Real Estate (wt) will feature eight one-hour episodes that follow
Egypt and Mike as they juggle their busy professional and personal lives while helping clients
land their perfect home in a dream neighborhood. With a keen eye for design and ensuring
future profit, Egypt leverages her knowledge of the market to find affordable properties in
desirable locations for her clients. Mike and his team then create a gorgeous home with smart
renovations that increase its worth and return on investment and, together, they turn houses
into dream homes.

'Egypt already built a huge fan base as a proven real estate and renovation expert, but now we
get to see her in action with Mike, her husband and business partner, and together they are
positively irresistible,' said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. 'If Egypt and Mike are on a home
buying and renovation team, everyone wins. And, fans are going to fall in love as they watch
them work together, raise their family and share the humor and fun in their unique
relationship.'

While waiting for Married to Real Estate(wt) to premiere, fans of Egypt and Mike can catch them in action as guest judges in HGTV's hit home renovation competition seriesRock the Block, available to stream now ondiscovery+. Online users also can access photo galleries and exclusive videos from Egypt's previous HGTV series atHGTV.com/PropertyVirginsandHGTV.com/FlippingVirginsand can catch up on past seasons of the shows on discovery+ and HGTV GO.

The project is produced by 51 Minds Entertainment.

ABOUT HGTV and discovery+

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 81 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.5 million people each month; a social footprint of 25.7 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterestand Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 17:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
