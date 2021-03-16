Log in
Discovery : HGTV GREENLIGHTS PILOT 'RENOVATION IMPOSSIBLE' (WT) LED BY DISCOVERY'S 'GARAGE REHAB' STAR RUSSELL J. HOLMES

03/16/2021 | 12:30pm EDT
New York [March 16, 2021] HGTV has greenlighted a new one-hour pilot, Renovation Impossible (wt), starring expert builder and innovator Russell J. Holmes. Best known for his creative renovations in Discovery's Fast N' Loudand Garage Rehab, the pilot follows Russell and designer Paige Poupart as they help homeowners get their stalled reno plans on track with ingenious, dollar-stretching solutions.

'Paige and I share a 'school of hard knocks' approach to renovations and budgets for our clients,' said Russell. 'We open their eyes to what they can really do with their money and find creative ways to pull off the improvements that crashed their momentum.'

Familiar to fans as the 'muscle' behind the renovations on Garage Rehab, Russell is a construction expert with more than twenty years of experience. Together, he and Paige will salvage home renos plagued by homeowner's unrealistic expectations and opposing design visions.

'We're always looking across the Discovery family of brands to identify stars that we know will resonate with viewers in multiple genres,' said Robert Wimbish, senior director, programming, HGTV. 'For Russell, Renovation Impossible will showcase him as a renovation superhero who knows how manage dollars and help families with conflicting goals reach a design solution that makes everyone feel at home. Pairing him with a designer like Paige, who is skilled at coming up with creative solutions that make a space sing, will deliver big payoffs for fans.'

Renovation Impossible is produced by Pilgrim Media Group.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.5 million people each month; a social footprint of 25.7 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Discovery Inc. published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 16:29:04 UTC.


