    DISC.A   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISC.A)
Discovery : HGTV GREENLIGHTS ‘LIL JON WANTS TO DO WHAT?'

05/18/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
New York [May 18, 2021]GRAMMY Award®-winning producer, rapper and DJ, Lil Jon, is ready to reveal his passion for home renovation in a new HGTV show, Lil Jon Wants To Do What?. Alongside popular designer and expert builder Anitra Mecadon, a fan favorite from DIY Network's Mega Dens, Lil Jon offers skeptical homeowners startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute. His undaunted team can take Lil Jon's creative vision-to maximize features that homeowners overlook or never considered-and make it a reality. The show is slated to air in Summer 2021.

'I love walking into someone's house and turning it upside down,' said Lil Jon. 'When people hear my name, they automatically think… fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don't love following design trends-I would rather be the trendsetter.'

'We are pushing our content strategy forward with the kind of unexpected shows and talent that will surprise and excite viewers across the audience spectrum,' said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. 'Lil Jon Wants To Do What? is one example of upcoming shows that have all of us rubbing our hands together with excitement. Who doesn't want to see Lil Jon's creative talent traverse the world of hip hop into the world of home renovation? We expect fans to say, 'Yeah! Yeah!'

With ideas ranging from removing a ceiling to expand the height of the living room to accommodate huge new windows to gutting the basement to add a fully decked-out speakeasy for entertaining, Lil Jon and Anitra push homeowners out of their comfort zones with ingenious renovations and ideas that are sure to inspire daring and dramatic transformations.

ABOUT HGTV and discovery+
HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 84 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.5 million people each month; a social footprint of 25.7 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterestand Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 16:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
