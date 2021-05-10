Discovery : HGTV ORDERS 10 NEW EPISODES OF ‘100 DAY DREAM HOME' STARRING BRIAN AND MIKA KLEINSCHMIDT

New York [May 10, 2021] HGTV has picked up 10 additional one-hour episodes of its popular series 100 Day Dream Home, starring husband-wife duo BrianandMika Kleinschmidt as they create beautiful custom homes for clients in Tampa, Florida, in an astonishing 100 days or less. The sophomore season of 100 Day Dream Home attracted 23.9 total million viewers and, during its run, was the #1 cable program in the Monday 8-9 p.m. timeslot among upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54, P2+ and households and a top 3 cable program among P25-54, W25-54, M25-54 and upscale M25-54. The new season is slated to premiere in early 2022.

'When you see Brian and Mika's expertise and experience in action during their high-adrenaline, time-crunched process to build stunning homes within 100 days, you can't help but be inspired by it,' said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. 'This duo is fun, fresh and unique-and fans can tell they are having a great time together. When you consider their incredible talent and the audience response to the show, it's an easy call to make more episodes.'

Earlier this spring, fans of Brian and Mika also watched as they won season two of the network's mega-hit competition series Rock the Block. After a fierce six-week home renovation showdown competing against some of HGTV's biggest stars, the couple's stunning Southern Craftsman transformation delivered the highest appraisal value and the grand prize-bragging rights and a street named in their honor.

Fans can binge watch past seasons of 100 Day Dream Home and season two of Rock the Block, now streaming on discovery+.

