Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISCA

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Discovery : HGTV'S ‘UNSELLABLE HOUSES' DELIVERED A SERIES-HIGH RATINGS PERFORMANCE ON TUESDAY, APRIL 13, AT 9 P.M. ET/PT

04/19/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York [April 19, 2021] Unsellable Houses, starring Pacific Northwest real estate and home renovation power twins, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, delivered the highest-rated episode for the series on Tuesday, April 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, garnering a .71 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a 1.0 L3 rating among W25-54. Attracting more than 4.5 million total viewers, the episode also earned a .73 among upscale P25-54, a 1.0 among upscale W25-54 and a 1.62 L3 rating with households. The episode ranked as a top three cable premiere in its Tuesday 9-10 p.m. timeslot in multiple key demos including P25-54, W25-54, households, P2+, upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54.

Unsellable Houses has also performed well on HGTV's social platforms. Since its March 30 premiere, the series has captured more than 1.2 million total video views across HGTV's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Unsellable Houses follows sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis-who are among the top-selling real estate agents in the Pacific Northwest-as they help struggling homeowners sell their seemingly unsellable homes in record time. Lyndsay, an expert in home renovation, design and staging, and Leslie, an expert in budget and negotiations, are so confident they can sell any home that they're willing to invest their own money to make the sale.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.5 million people each month; a social footprint of 25.7 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 21:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DISCOVERY, INC.
05:50pDISCOVERY  : HGTV'S ‘UNSELLABLE HOUSES' DELIVERED A SERIES-HIGH RATINGS PE..
PU
05:50pDISCOVERY  : SEASON TWO OF SMASH HIT COMPETITION SERIES ‘ROCK THE BLOCK' R..
PU
10:48aDISCOVERY  : Half of brits admit nobody knows the 'real' them
AQ
04/16DISCOVERY  : POPULAR HOME RENO AND REAL ESTATE EXPERT PAGE TURNER TO STAR IN NEW..
AQ
04/15DISCOVERY  : POPULAR HOME RENO AND REAL ESTATE EXPERT PAGE TURNER TO STAR IN NEW..
PU
04/15DISCOVERY+  : Launches on amazon prime video channels
PU
04/14Moderna, Valero rise; Stitch Fix, Discovery fall
AQ
04/14DISCOVERY  : Tlc celebrates family with the return of three beloved series this ..
PU
04/14DISCOVERY  : HGTV FILMING NEW COMPETITION SERIES ‘BATTLE ON THE BEACH' WIT..
PU
04/14Today on Wall Street: Ready, Set, Go!
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 928 M - -
Net income 2021 1 052 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 890 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 133 M 23 133 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,94x
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 46,58 $
Last Close Price 37,34 $
Spread / Highest target 71,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.24.09%23 133
FOX CORPORATION30.31%22 094
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.40.64%6 662
TEGNA INC.53.48%4 724
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED25.86%3 822
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.31.41%3 427
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ