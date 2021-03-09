Discovery : ID AND PEOPLE LAUNCH A NEW SEASON OF RIVETING MYSTERIES IN THE HIT SERIES PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES

- Season 5 debuts on Investigation Discovery and discovery+ on Monday, March 22 -

(Silver Spring, Md.) - Investigation Discovery's hit series PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES is set to return for a fifth season. In partnership with PEOPLE and Radley Studios, PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES brings viewers directly into the heart of America's most intriguing, baffling, and mysterious cases. Anchored by reporting from PEOPLE's award-winning true crime editorial team, each hour-long episode takes a deep dive into a case through exclusive interviews, archival footage, and emotional first-hand accounts by family members, law enforcement, and those closest to the crime. Featuring 12 all-new episodes, the new season of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES premieres Monday, March 22 at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery. Episodes will also stream weekly on Mondays on discovery+.

'We are proud to continue our long-running collaboration with the exceptional PEOPLE team to bring back one of the network's most successful and beloved series,' said Henry Schleiff, Group President, Investigation Discovery. 'These are stories you cannot find elsewhere, reported by some of the most diligent true crime reporters in the country and found only on ID and discovery+.'

'PEOPLE's true crime coverage continues to be ever-evolving. Through our partnership with ID, PEOPLE is able to expand upon this coverage while paying tribute to the victims by giving those closest to them the opportunity to share their stories,' added Dan Wakeford, Editor in Chief, PEOPLE.

The premiere episode of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES delves into the mysterious disappearance of college student Tammy Zywicki. In 1992, Tammy vanishes after her car breaks down on the highway. Family and friends scramble to find her, and have a semblance of hope when multiple witness accounts of Tammy on the side of the highway flood in. But those hopes are dashed when investigators discover the sinister truth. Police struggle with dead-end leads and suspects who don't pan out, but the case is revitalized when DNA technology and new evidence sheds light on what happened decades later.

Other notable cases this season include:

Jenner Beach Murders Begins Streaming on Monday, March 29, Premiere on ID at 10/9c

In the summer of 2004, Lindsay and Jason are working as counselors at an outdoor Christian adventure camp in Northern California. They decide to head down the coast for a weekend getaway, but when they fail to return to camp Sunday evening, the camp staff become very concerned. A search ensues and police discover the couples' bodies at Fish Head Beach, in Jenner, California. As police begin investigating the double homicide, they discover the killer has left no clues and little evidence. Over the succeeding days, weeks and years, Sonoma County Detectives investigate a group of suspects as they relentlessly search for the killer.

Flight Risk Begins Streaming on Monday, April 5, Premiere on ID at 10/9c

Kelsey Berreth, a young mother and pilot, was last heard from on the morning of Thanksgiving 2018. Her fiancé is worried she may have harmed herself after a stressful year. But when police discover blood in an unusual place, they begin to unravel a bizarre story of love, jealousy, and a murder that goes far beyond what anyone in law enforcement could have imagined.

The Delphi Killer Begins Streaming on Monday, April 12, Premiere on ID at 10/9c

In February of 2017, on an unseasonably warm day in Delphi, Indiana, middle-school friends Libby German and Abby Williams decide to go on a hike in the local woods. When the girls fail to show at the predetermined pick-up point and darkness falls, a massive search ensues. The next day the girls are found tragically murdered. Police have few clues as to the identity of the killer until they discover a key piece of evidence: Libby may have recorded her killer on her cellphone. Hoping to get the public's help in identifying the suspect, police release the video. Police receive thousands of tips from the public and set out on a sweeping nationwide search to find Libby and Abby's killer.

PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES is produced for Investigation Discovery by Radley Studios and Meredith Corporation with Emily Snyder, Brandon Hill, Christian Thompson, Kurt Spenser for Radley and Dan Wakeford, Cynthia Sanz and Alicia Dennis serving as executive producers for PEOPLE. For Investigation Discovery, Thomas Cutler is executive producer and vice president of production, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President.

