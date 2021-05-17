Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISCA   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/17 02:02:47 pm
33.945 USD   -4.78%
01:41pDISCOVERY  : Investment firms bet on stocks hit by Archegos unwind
RE
01:16pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Mixed to Begin New Week
MT
01:07pAT&T will merge WarnerMedia operations with rival Discovery
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Discovery : Investment firms bet on stocks hit by Archegos unwind

05/17/2021 | 01:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Billionaire investor George Soros is awarded the Schumpeter Prize in Vienna

(Reuters) - Several investment firms in North America and the UK purchased shares in the first quarter of companies that plummeted after the meltdown of Archegos Capital Management, regulatory filings revealed.

Soros Fund Management and hedge funds HG Vora Capital Management and Coatue Management entered into positions in media stock ViacomCBS Inc after disclosing no holdings in the previous quarter, the quarterly filings covering the three months to the end of March showed.

The so-called 13F filings do not disclose the date the purchase was made but give a snapshot of what fund managers owned at the end of the quarter.

Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, was highly exposed to ViacomCBS, whose shares plummeted in March, leaving the hedge fund facing a huge margin call from its prime broker banks. Global banks lost nearly $10 billion from the Archegos implosion.

Archegos' prime brokers in March were forced to sell large blocks of shares of ViacomCBS, media peer Discovery Inc and Chinese search giant Baidu in the first quarter.

ViacomCBS plunged 57% in March while Discovery dropped 44% and Baidu fell 30%. All proved popular buying choices for hedge funds in the first quarter.

Soros Fund Management, founded by billionaire George Soros, bought $194 million in ViacomCBS shares according to its filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1029160/000090266421002758/xslForm13F_X01/infotable.xml while HG Vora picked up $78.9 million and Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management purchased $77.1 million over the same period.

British hedge fund firm Rokos Capital Management, run by former Brevan Howard partner Chris Rokos, also purchased $167.8 million of Baidu stock in the first three months of the year, the filings showed.

Laurion Capital Management added $231.6 million in Baidu over the same period while Soros picked up $77 million and Hong Kong-based activist fund Oasis Management raised its bet in the company by 42% to $46.5 million.

Soros, currently led by Chief Investment Officer Dawn Fitzpatrick, and London-based hedge fund behemoth Marshall Wace both picked up more than 200,000 shares in Discovery after holding no position in the previous quarter.

Many of the investment funds did not hold shares in ViacomCBS, Baidu or Discovery in the previous quarter, showed the filings.

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan in Toronto; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Maiya Keidan


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DISCOVERY, INC. -5.08% 33.805 Delayed Quote.18.48%
VIACOMCBS INC. -1.48% 38.325 Delayed Quote.4.43%
All news about DISCOVERY, INC.
01:41pDISCOVERY  : Investment firms bet on stocks hit by Archegos unwind
RE
01:16pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Mixed to Begin New Week
MT
01:07pAT&T will merge WarnerMedia operations with rival Discovery
AQ
01:06pUS Stocks Head Lower With Technology Leading Steepest Decliners; Oil Gains
MT
12:57pDISCOVERY  : Jason Kilar Has Hired A Legal Team To Negotiate His Departure As Ch..
RE
12:55pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Head Lower With Technology Leading Steepest Decliners;..
MT
11:28aAT&T  : WARNERMEDIA AND DISCOVERY, INC. CREATING STANDALONE COMPANY BY COMBINING..
AQ
10:58aAT&T, Discovery join media brands as cord-cutters encroach
AQ
10:35aAT&T Stock, Bond Prices Climb After Discovery Deal
DJ
10:08aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : AT&T, GSK, Discovery, Microsoft, Tesla...
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 080 M - -
Net income 2021 980 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 907 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 117 M 22 117 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,82x
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 43,16 $
Last Close Price 35,65 $
Spread / Highest target 71,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.18.48%22 117
FOX CORPORATION27.95%21 368
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.38.20%6 450
TEGNA INC.40.07%4 314
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED20.69%3 737
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.14.32%3 034