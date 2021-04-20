Discovery : NEW HGTV SERIES ‘NO DEMO RENO' DELIVERS STRONG RATINGS PERFORMANCE ON THURSDAY, APRIL 15, AT 8 PM ET/PT

New York [April 20, 2021] New HGTV series No Demo Reno, starring interior designer and social media creator Jenn Todryk who overhauls homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, delivered a series best 0.71 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a 0.93 L3 rating among W25-54 on Thursday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The ratings were a respective 54 and 56 percent increase over the prior six weeks. Attracting more than 3.4 million total viewers, the episode also delivered a 0.91 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a 1.15 L3 rating among upscale W25-54, as well as a 0.79 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.58 L3 household rating. On April 15, No Demo Reno ranked as a top 5 cable premiere in prime among W25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54, upscale M25-54, P2+ and households.

Since it premiered on Thursday, March 25, No Demo Reno has attracted more than 13.3 million total viewers and ranks as the #1 cable premiere in the Thursday 8-9 p.m. timeslot with households and a top 5 cable premiere in the timeslot among P25-54, W25-54, M25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54, upscale M25-54 and P2+. Across year-to-date, No Demo Reno also ranks as a top 5 new unscripted series across cable among W25-54 and P2+. In addition to airing on HGTV each Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, a new episode drops early each Thursday on discovery+.

'In just four weeks, Jenn Todryk has captured our imaginations with stunning home renovations that use savvy, cost-saving ideas-all without requiring full demolitions,' said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. 'She is like a cyclone of energy and creativity and already viewers can't get enough of her.'

On HGTV's digital platforms, videos promoting No Demo Reno since its March 25 series premiere have generated more than 940K views across HGTV's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts as well as more than 320K page views on HGTV.com. In addition, the April 15 episode has been the most-watched episode on HGTV GO since it premiered.

In No Demo Reno, Jenn-whose popular Instagram account @theramblingredhead boasts more than 780K followers who love her hilarious and extremely relatable take on motherhood as well as her savvy advice on home design, fashion and beauty-tears down the notion that major demolition is always necessary to create whole-home transformations. She combines clever design solutions and cost-saving ideas to create stunning home overhauls for clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area-often without removing walls or tackling large-scale demo.

