Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISCA   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Discovery : ORGANIZATION EXPERT CASSANDRA AARSSEN AND CRAFTSMAN WENDELL HOLLAND TAKE HOMEOWNERS FROM CHAOS TO CLUTTER-FREE IN NEW SEASON OF HGTV'S ‘HOT MESS HOUSE'

05/13/2021 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Six New Hour-Long Episodes Premiere Thursday, June 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

New York [May 13, 2021] Organization expert and coach Cassandra Aarssenwill deliver more life-changing home transformations for disorganized clients suffering from clutter and messiness in a new season of HGTV's Hot Mess House. Six fresh one-hour episodes, premiering Thursday, June 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, will spotlight Cassandra as she tours the unruly spaces with her clients and identifies their personalized organizing style. As she helps them clean out, Cassandra also will advise how to best manage the underlying emotional attachments that often lead to over-cluttering. Together with builder and craftsman Wendell Holland(Beach Cabana Royale and Home Town Takeover), they will update the rooms with customized renovations to set up the homeowners for tidy success.

'It's easy for people to blame themselves when their home feels like a hot mess,' said Cassandra. 'My job is to find the method in my clients' madness. Once we find their organizing style, we can set up a space that works for them.'

'Cassandra and I redesign houses to fit the lifestyles-and the stuff-of the people who live in them,' said Wendell. 'Our goal is to give them back their home and their life.'

To start the season, Cassandra will meet two families who are ready to clean up their stressed-out spaces. After a thorough decluttering, Cassandra and Wendell will design special projects to give them the organized rooms of their dreams. For Shaimond and Tamara, they will build a space-saving desk and create a unique framed wall display for jewelry. And, for Chris and Christine, the duo will transform their packed basement with specific functional areas, including exercise, entertainment and toy spaces.

As the episodes continue, Cassandra and Wendell will execute more tailored organization projects that will positively impact their clients' lives, from a spice cabinet hidden behind a kitchen backsplash to a coffee table with concealed toy car storage.

Fans can find more Hot Mess House organization inspiration on HGTV's digital platforms. Viewers can visit HGTV.com for show content and can follow @HGTV and #HotMessHouse on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more updates. Fans also can connect with Cassandra and Wendell on Instagram at @clutterbug_me and @wendellholland. In addition, each episode will be available on HGTV GO the same day as the TV episode premieres-Thursdays beginning June 17.

ABOUT HGTV
HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 84 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.5 million people each month; a social footprint of 25.7 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterestand Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 16:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DISCOVERY, INC.
12:58pDISCOVERY  : ORGANIZATION EXPERT CASSANDRA AARSSEN AND CRAFTSMAN WENDELL HOLLAND..
PU
08:02aDISCOVERY  : 'POSE' STAR DOMINIQUE JACKSON AND HER FIANCE FIND THEIR DREAM HOME ..
AQ
05/12DISCOVERY  : Bryan and Michael Voltaggio Bring Their Sibling Rivalry Into the Ki..
PU
05/12DISCOVERY  : Expert stel pavlou and volcanologist jess phoenix to search for los..
PU
05/12DISCOVERY  : Backyard barbecuers are pitted against each other for a chance to w..
PU
05/12DISCOVERY  : ‘POSE' STAR DOMINQUE JACKSON AND HER FIANCE FIND THEIR DREAM ..
PU
05/12DISCOVERY+  : Follows Fearless Highliners in All-New Series ‘Pushing The L..
PU
05/11DISCOVERY  : HGTV ORDERS 10 NEW EPISODES OF '100 DAY DREAM HOME' STARRING BRIAN ..
AQ
05/10DISCOVERY  : HGTV ORDERS 10 NEW EPISODES OF ‘100 DAY DREAM HOME' STARRING ..
PU
05/10DISCOVERY  : OWN CELEBRATES BLACK FATHERHOOD' HOSTED BY OPRAH WINFREY AND STERLI..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 078 M - -
Net income 2021 973 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 906 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 262 M 22 262 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,83x
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 43,00 $
Last Close Price 35,76 $
Spread / Highest target 70,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.18.84%22 262
FOX CORPORATION30.27%21 644
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.34.48%6 277
TEGNA INC.34.41%4 139
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED25.00%3 826
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.24.64%3 267