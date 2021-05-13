Discovery : ORGANIZATION EXPERT CASSANDRA AARSSEN AND CRAFTSMAN WENDELL HOLLAND TAKE HOMEOWNERS FROM CHAOS TO CLUTTER-FREE IN NEW SEASON OF HGTV'S ‘HOT MESS HOUSE'

Six New Hour-Long Episodes Premiere Thursday, June 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

New York [May 13, 2021] Organization expert and coach Cassandra Aarssenwill deliver more life-changing home transformations for disorganized clients suffering from clutter and messiness in a new season of HGTV's Hot Mess House. Six fresh one-hour episodes, premiering Thursday, June 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, will spotlight Cassandra as she tours the unruly spaces with her clients and identifies their personalized organizing style. As she helps them clean out, Cassandra also will advise how to best manage the underlying emotional attachments that often lead to over-cluttering. Together with builder and craftsman Wendell Holland(Beach Cabana Royale and Home Town Takeover), they will update the rooms with customized renovations to set up the homeowners for tidy success.

'It's easy for people to blame themselves when their home feels like a hot mess,' said Cassandra. 'My job is to find the method in my clients' madness. Once we find their organizing style, we can set up a space that works for them.'

'Cassandra and I redesign houses to fit the lifestyles-and the stuff-of the people who live in them,' said Wendell. 'Our goal is to give them back their home and their life.'

To start the season, Cassandra will meet two families who are ready to clean up their stressed-out spaces. After a thorough decluttering, Cassandra and Wendell will design special projects to give them the organized rooms of their dreams. For Shaimond and Tamara, they will build a space-saving desk and create a unique framed wall display for jewelry. And, for Chris and Christine, the duo will transform their packed basement with specific functional areas, including exercise, entertainment and toy spaces.

As the episodes continue, Cassandra and Wendell will execute more tailored organization projects that will positively impact their clients' lives, from a spice cabinet hidden behind a kitchen backsplash to a coffee table with concealed toy car storage.

Fans can find more Hot Mess House organization inspiration on HGTV's digital platforms. Viewers can visit HGTV.com for show content and can follow @HGTV and #HotMessHouse on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more updates. Fans also can connect with Cassandra and Wendell on Instagram at @clutterbug_me and @wendellholland. In addition, each episode will be available on HGTV GO the same day as the TV episode premieres-Thursdays beginning June 17.

