Discovery : SEASON TWO OF SMASH HIT COMPETITION SERIES ‘ROCK THE BLOCK' ROCKED MONDAY PRIME WITH STELLAR RATINGS FOR HGTV

New York [April 19, 2021] HGTV's mega-hit competition series Rock the Block, where the fiercest home renovation duos battle to increase the value of identical suburban properties, closed out its sophomore season on Monday, April 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a knockout ratings performance, delivering a 1.13 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a 1.43 L3 rating among W25-54. Now on record as the highest-rated episode of the series, the finale attracted more than 4.9 total million viewers and ranked as the #1 cable program across Monday prime with households and P2+, and the #2 cable program in prime with W25-54, upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54. It also capped a stellar overall season performance for Rock the Block which averaged a .88 L3 rating among P25-54 and a 1.13 L3 rating among W25-54 in its Monday, 9-10 p.m. timeslot, delivering double-digits ratings gains over the first season.

During the season, the series also drew a notable upscale audience, garnering a 1.09 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a 1.32 L3 among upscale W25-54. Attracting more than 17.3 million total viewers since its March 8 premiere, Rock the Block ranked as the #1 cable program across Monday prime with P2+ and households and was a top 3 cable program in its 9-10p.m. timeslot with P25-54, W25-54, upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54.

'Rock the Block's superstar talent, incredible room designs, and electric competition challenges hooked HGTV fans right out of the gate and ultimately led to its tremendous ratings success,' said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. 'It's no wonder the finale episode attracted nearly 5 million viewers alone and was the highest-rated episode in Rock the Block history.'

Rock the Block also delivered strong viewer engagement on HGTV's digital platforms. Digital support for the series has generated more than 9.8 million page views on HGTV.com - the most visited show page on the website since the series launch. Across HGTV's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social verticals, Rock the Block content has garnered over 6 million views. Since the series premiere on March 8, Rock the Block has been the #2 most watched series across HGTV GO and the finale episode has been the most-watched episode on the platform.

Fans are invited to stay connected with Rock the Block on HGTV digital platforms. Season one and two of the series are available to watch on discovery+ and access to additional content from the second season is available on HGTV.com/RocktheBlock, including before and after photos and videos and behind-the-scenes extras. On discovery+, superfans can rock out to the six-episode tell-all Rock the Block: The Confessionals + which features exclusive sit-down interviews with each team as they share intimate details about their experience on the Rock the Block set.

