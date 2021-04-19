Log in
Discovery : SEASON TWO OF SMASH HIT COMPETITION SERIES ‘ROCK THE BLOCK' ROCKED MONDAY PRIME WITH STELLAR RATINGS FOR HGTV

04/19/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
New York [April 19, 2021] HGTV's mega-hit competition series Rock the Block, where the fiercest home renovation duos battle to increase the value of identical suburban properties, closed out its sophomore season on Monday, April 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a knockout ratings performance, delivering a 1.13 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a 1.43 L3 rating among W25-54. Now on record as the highest-rated episode of the series, the finale attracted more than 4.9 total million viewers and ranked as the #1 cable program across Monday prime with households and P2+, and the #2 cable program in prime with W25-54, upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54. It also capped a stellar overall season performance for Rock the Block which averaged a .88 L3 rating among P25-54 and a 1.13 L3 rating among W25-54 in its Monday, 9-10 p.m. timeslot, delivering double-digits ratings gains over the first season.

During the season, the series also drew a notable upscale audience, garnering a 1.09 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a 1.32 L3 among upscale W25-54. Attracting more than 17.3 million total viewers since its March 8 premiere, Rock the Block ranked as the #1 cable program across Monday prime with P2+ and households and was a top 3 cable program in its 9-10p.m. timeslot with P25-54, W25-54, upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54.

'Rock the Block's superstar talent, incredible room designs, and electric competition challenges hooked HGTV fans right out of the gate and ultimately led to its tremendous ratings success,' said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. 'It's no wonder the finale episode attracted nearly 5 million viewers alone and was the highest-rated episode in Rock the Block history.'

Rock the Block also delivered strong viewer engagement on HGTV's digital platforms. Digital support for the series has generated more than 9.8 million page views on HGTV.com - the most visited show page on the website since the series launch. Across HGTV's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social verticals, Rock the Block content has garnered over 6 million views. Since the series premiere on March 8, Rock the Block has been the #2 most watched series across HGTV GO and the finale episode has been the most-watched episode on the platform.

Fans are invited to stay connected with Rock the Block on HGTV digital platforms. Season one and two of the series are available to watch on discovery+ and access to additional content from the second season is available on HGTV.com/RocktheBlock, including before and after photos and videos and behind-the-scenes extras. On discovery+, superfans can rock out to the six-episode tell-all Rock the Block: The Confessionals + which features exclusive sit-down interviews with each team as they share intimate details about their experience on the Rock the Block set.

Fans also can interact on social media by following @HGTV and #RockThe Block on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as follow the @HGTV stars' reno journeys on Instagram at @nateberkus, @jeremiahbrent, @make_it_right,@thealisonvictoria, @tiffanybrooksinteriors,@bromco, @mikamakesmoves, and @mrbreakinground.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.5 million people each month; a social footprint of 25.7 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 21:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
