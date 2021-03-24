Discovery : SINGER, ACTRESS AND DESIGN ENTHUSIAST RAVEN-SYMONÉ TO STAR IN HGTV PILOT ‘WHAT NOT TO DESIGN' (WT)

New York [March 24, 2021] HGTV has greenlighted a new one-hour pilot, What Not To Design (wt), starring singer, actress and design enthusiast Raven-Symoné. Based on the wildly popular TLC show What Not To Wear, the pilot follows Raven and her team of experts, designer Nina Ferrer and craftsman James Worsham, as they lead a style intervention to overhaul home design disasters. From homes with outdated, over-the-top decor to ones with out-of-control memorabilia collections, the houses - and the owners - are in for a major change.

'Style mistakes are not confined to clothing,' said Raven. 'Bad design prevents people from living well and truly enjoying their homes. My team and I are determined to show what to do-and what not to do-to create beautiful spaces.'

During the pilot, Raven and her team will meet with homeowners who are stuck in a style rut. They will survey what items to keep, toss and sell online to maximize the budget. After that, it's out with the old as the rooms are emptied of everything, including carpet, drapes and wallpaper.

'To call these homes eclectic would be kind,' said Raven. 'We're going to give families a clean slate and show them how to style their new space and apply the 'to-do' and 'not-to-do' list to the rest of the house.'

What Not to Design is a new format based on BBC Studios' global format What Not to Wear. The pilot is being produced by BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm.

