Discovery, Inc.

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
Discovery : SINGER, ACTRESS AND DESIGN ENTHUSIAST RAVEN-SYMONÉ TO STAR IN HGTV PILOT ‘WHAT NOT TO DESIGN' (WT)

03/24/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
New York [March 24, 2021] HGTV has greenlighted a new one-hour pilot, What Not To Design (wt), starring singer, actress and design enthusiast Raven-Symoné. Based on the wildly popular TLC show What Not To Wear, the pilot follows Raven and her team of experts, designer Nina Ferrer and craftsman James Worsham, as they lead a style intervention to overhaul home design disasters. From homes with outdated, over-the-top decor to ones with out-of-control memorabilia collections, the houses - and the owners - are in for a major change.

'Style mistakes are not confined to clothing,' said Raven. 'Bad design prevents people from living well and truly enjoying their homes. My team and I are determined to show what to do-and what not to do-to create beautiful spaces.'

During the pilot, Raven and her team will meet with homeowners who are stuck in a style rut. They will survey what items to keep, toss and sell online to maximize the budget. After that, it's out with the old as the rooms are emptied of everything, including carpet, drapes and wallpaper.

'To call these homes eclectic would be kind,' said Raven. 'We're going to give families a clean slate and show them how to style their new space and apply the 'to-do' and 'not-to-do' list to the rest of the house.'

What Not to Design is a new format based on BBC Studios' global format What Not to Wear. The pilot is being produced by BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.5 million people each month; a social footprint of 25.7 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
