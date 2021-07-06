Log in
Discovery : VODAFONE CUSTOMERS TO ENJOY SIX MONTHS OF DISCOVERY+ ENTERTAINMENT ACCESS

07/06/2021 | 06:38am EDT
Catch every unmissable moment of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 live with discovery+

  • With Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 scheduled to start later this month, Vodafone announces a new offer of six months' access to discovery+ Entertainment for customers at no extra cost.
  • Packed with exclusive originals, fascinating true-crime, paranormal, documentary and reality shows. Plus, every unmissable moment of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.
  • Customers can stream anywhere, anytime in the UK on up to four devices.

Vodafone has announced that all pay-monthly customers can now enjoy discovery+ Entertainment for six months at no extra cost. This offer gives customers access to some of the world's best real life content all in one place, including exclusive discovery+ Originals and coverage of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020*.

discovery+ is the Streaming Home of the Olympics. This summer, discovery+ will have every unmissable moment of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 live. Customers can enjoy 55 live event feeds and 3,500 hours of coverage, as well as 2,000 hours of on-demand action.

Greg Rutherford MBE, Sir Bradley Wiggins and Joanna Rowsell MBE will be joined by Orla Chennaoui, Reshmin Chowdhury and Radzi Chinyanganya to bring every inspiring story of the Games to fans in the UK.

In addition, Vodafone customers can access a wide variety of content, including; 90 Day Fiancé, Aussie Gold Hunters, Gold Rush, Deadliest Catch, Ghost Adventures, Chris Watts: A Faking It Special, Michael Jackson: A Faking It Special, Meghan & Harry Recollections May Vary and The Devil Made Me Do It.

Max Taylor, Consumer Director, Vodafone UK, said: 'The British summer of sport is going from strength to strength, which is why we're delighted to give our customers access to discovery+ Entertainment just in time for Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. There's also a wide range of content outside of sport that customers can enjoy, including documentaries and boxsets.'

James Gibbons, EVP, GM UK & Nordics, said: 'Our streaming service discovery+ has become incredibly popular since its launch only six months ago. This summer, we're excited to build on our partnership with Vodafone to bring discovery+ Entertainment to their UK customers with a very special offer. Packed with the best true-crime, paranormal, documentary and reality content, plus Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 live this month, there's something for the whole family to get excited about at the home of real-life entertainment.'

Customers who want to redeem this offer can do so through VeryMe (via the My Vodafone app) or through Vodafone's dedicated discovery+ landing pageat no extra cost.

At the end of their six-month offer period, customers will have the option to continue their subscription for £4.99 per month or cancel the service without any charge.

*Discovery is an Official Broadcaster for Tokyo 2020.

Discovery Inc. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 10:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
