Discovery+ : to Launch the Surge at Mount Sinai on July 1, 2021

New York, NY - June 21, 2021 - discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service, announced today the global launch of the powerful and timely documentary THE SURGE AT MOUNT SINAIwhich tracks three healthcare workers, two intimate patient journeys and experts from across the hospital in one of the world's largest healthcare systems in the country during an unprecedented global pandemic. With intimate access to those on the front lines, the film chronicles the race against time as New York City became the global epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak and New York was experiencing more than 350 deaths per day. At times harrowing and at other times heroic, THE SURGE AT MOUNT SINAI is a reminder of what we've come through, that we must never forget, and that everyone has the capacity to be a hero. Narrated by Jon Bon Jovi, with a track from Billie Eilish, the film is produced by purpose-driven creative studio, CONVICTS in association with Mount Sinai Health System.The film is directed by Jonny Kapps.

THE SURGE AT MOUNT SINAI will begin streaming globally on Thursday, July 1st exclusively on discovery+. In addition to watching the series on discovery+, viewers can join the conversation on social media with #TheSurge and follow discovery+ on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok for more updates.

'We are honored to shine a light on the heroes who came to the world's rescue during an unprecedented global pandemic,' said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy, Discovery, Inc. 'At discovery+, we take pride in bringing our subscribers the best real-life stories and there is no more important story from the past year than following the trials of our healthcare workers.'

'This film explores the emotional journey of individuals who responded to the pandemic in unimaginable ways,' said David A. Feinberg, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Mount Sinai Health System, Dean of Marketing and Communications at Icahn School of Medicine and co-executive producer on the documentary. 'The heroism and innovative spirit by the scientific and medical community is awe-inspiring. The unprecedented challenges that we faced, the many lives that we saved, and the scientific breakthroughs that were identified gives the viewer a unique view of how we found our way through one of our darkest periods. We hope audiences will be moved and inspired by the bold actions taken by the heroes in this film and will come away understanding who we are as an organization. We are forever changed by this period, and our relentless pursuit of knowledge, understanding, and answers to the world's most complex health challenges continues.'

'Our purpose for this film was to give the world a glimpse into what life was like for the heroic frontline workers during the height of the pandemic,' said Peter Maiden, founder and CEO of CONVICTS and Executive Producer on the documentary. 'These individuals went above and beyond and dedicated an extraordinary amount of time and energy to saving the lives of NYC residents. Capturing their perseverance through the pandemic felt like the most important story that could be told during this time. We are grateful for Mount Sinai for the opportunity to engage with their staff and excited to partner with discovery+ to bring these stories to the forefront. We hope the film will inspire audiences to find the goodness in humanity, even in the dark, and to keep purpose at the heart of all they do.'

COVID-19 is the greatest challenge our generation has ever faced. Nowhere embodied the catastrophe of the pandemic like New York City in the spring of 2020. With unprecedented access, THE SURGE AT MOUNT SINAI tells the story of this chaotic time from the perspective of frontline healthcare workers staffing one of the country's largest-and most overwhelmed health care systems, as they fight night and day to save the lives of COVID-19 patients, their city, and themselves.

THE SURGE AT MOUNT SINAI is produced by CONVICTS in association with Mount Sinai Health System; directed by Jonny Kapps; executive produced by Mark Dowley, David Feinberg, Peter Maiden and Cindy Vanegas-Gesuale; produced by Sarah Hawkins and Michelle Leung; co-produced by Lucia Lee and Nicole Hudson; edited by Kane Platt; Post-production by Hooligan NYC; Original score by Hakan Eriksson; Colorist, Sofie Friis Borup from Company 3. The documentary is CONVICTS' first foray into long-form content as the studio looks to scale its development arm. Founded in 2015, CONVICTS mission has been to create a better tomorrow by developing and distributing premium purpose-driven original content spotlighting the creators, characters, and movements in culture.

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

Founded in 2015, CONVICTS is a digital media brand and creative studio that aims to make the world a better place through original storytelling. We're all about the right kind of trouble: the status-quo shaking, rebelliously positive actions and attitudes that move the needle from bad to good. To this end, we develop and distribute premium original content and programming about the creators, characters and movements making the right kind of troublein contemporary culture. We amplify their voices through our cross-channel network that reaches a global community of conscious tastemakers. With offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Byron Bay, CONVICTS' full-service creative studio collaborates with select brands and organizations to produce and publish purposeful video, photo and written content for today's digital platforms and socially minded audiences. CONVICTS clients have included the Apollo Theater, AUDI, Estée Lauder, UNICEF, Nike, LVMH, Instagram, Heineken, Ian Schrager Company, Bacardi and Creative Artists Agency among many others. For more, visit us at convicts.nycand@convicts on our social channels.

