  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISCA   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Discovery : quarterly revenue beats estimates on higher paid subscriptions

08/03/2021 | 07:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: President and CEO of Discovery David Zaslav speaks during the Discovery portion of the Television Critics Association (TCA) Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills

(Reuters) - Discovery Inc beat Wall Street expectations for second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, buoyed by higher paid streaming subscriber additions.

Discovery benefited from the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, seeing more subscribers and higher advertising sales on its network during the second quarter. International advertising sales also rose 88% during the quarter, it said.

Revenue rose about 21% to $3.06 billion in the quarter ended June 30, edging past estimates of $2.99 billion.

The results come at a time when the Animal Planet and TLC-owner is combining with AT&T's WarnerMedia unit to create a new media business, seeking scale to take on streaming rivals such as Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co.

Total paid streaming subscribers globally stood at 17 million at the end of the second quarter.

Net income more than doubled to $672 million, or $1.01 per share.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 114 M - -
Net income 2021 969 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 808 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 737 M 18 737 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 29,09 $
Average target price 42,79 $
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.-3.32%18 737
FOX CORPORATION22.39%20 083
RTL GROUP S.A.21.09%8 779
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.34.87%6 295
TEGNA INC.27.03%3 875
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED19.40%3 480