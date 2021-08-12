Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISCA   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Discovery : to Charge the Government of Poland with Violations to the US-Poland Bilateral Investment Treaty

08/12/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification follows failure to renew license of Poland's leading independent broadcasting group TVN, and vote to advance discriminatory legislation against TVN; legislation would undermine freedom of the press, Poles' access to factual news and reliable information, and a stable business environment for international investment

New York, NY and Warsaw, Poland - August 12, 2021 - Discovery, Inc. today announced that it has formally notified the Polish government that it will take legal action under the bilateral investment treaty between the United States of America and the Republic of Poland.

The notification follows Poland's discriminatory campaign against Discovery's TVN, including its refusal to renew TVN24's broadcasting license, and culminated in the vote yesterday in the lower house of the Polish Parliament to pass legislation that would ban upstream foreign media ownership in the country. The legislation is the latest assault on independent media and freedom of the press, and takes direct aim at Discovery's TVN, the country's leading independent broadcasting group and news provider, as well as one of the largest U.S. investments in Poland.

Over a number of years, the current Polish government has targeted TVN in an arbitrary and discriminatory manner as part of a broader crackdown on independent media and in direct violation of legal protections around freedom of expression.

The Notice of Dispute was sent to President Andrzej Duda earlier today. Discovery continues to strive for a positive resolution to this situation, but should this fail, Discovery intends to commence arbitration proceedings in accordance with Article IX(3) of the Treaty and seek full compensation for Poland's breaches.

JB Perrette, President and CEO of Discovery International, said: 'Discovery has successfully operated and invested in Poland for nearly 25 years, making us now one of the biggest international investors and employers in this incredible country. The current Polish government's damaging and discriminatory actions, however, leave us no choice but to bring charges under the US-Poland bilateral investment treaty. We are deeply committed to safeguarding our investment in Poland and its people, defending the public's interest in independent media and the rights of freedom of expression. Discovery, as a protected investor in Poland, is afforded important rights and freedoms under the US-Polish Treaty. We do believe this legislation will have a chilling effect on U.S. and European investment into the Polish economy, and we will aggressively defend our rights.'

Poland's conduct violates several obligations under the Treaty signed between the US and the Republic of Poland on 21 March 1990. The obligations include fair and equitable treatment, non-impairment by arbitrary and discriminatory measures, non-discrimination in granting licenses, and the prohibition on expropriation without compensation.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 17:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DISCOVERY, INC.
01:32pDISCOVERY : to Charge the Government of Poland with Violations to the US-Poland ..
PU
03:26aDISCOVERY : through its RISE Initiative with Save the Children Rolls into Los An..
AQ
08/11DISCOVERY : through its RISE Initiative with Save the Children Rolls into Los An..
PU
08/11DISCOVERY : Own and hologic announce unprecedented partnership to combat health ..
PU
08/11DISCOVERY : Polish lawmakers pass bill seen as limiting media freedom
AQ
08/10"FREE MEDIA" : Poles protest against changes to broadcasting law
RE
08/10DISCOVERY+ : AND OWN ORDER NEW DOCUMENTARY SERIES 'JUSTICE, USA' FROM AWARD-WINN..
AQ
08/09KAIZEN DISCOVERY : Unveils 2021 Exploration Program at Pinaya Copper-Gold Projec..
MT
08/06DISCOVERY : Barrington Adjusts Price Target on Discovery to $35 From $50, Mainta..
MT
08/06DISCOVERY : JOHN AND CALLAHAN WALSH CALL ON VIGILANT VIEWERS TO MAKE A DIFFERENC..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DISCOVERY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 179 M - -
Net income 2021 1 246 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 007 M 19 007 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 29,45 $
Average target price 39,63 $
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.-2.13%19 007
FOX CORPORATION28.67%20 801
RTL GROUP S.A.28.33%9 188
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.37.31%6 267
TEGNA INC.27.74%3 953
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED21.55%3 432