  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Discovery, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    DISCA   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Dive into a New Season of GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER Premiering Friday, November 5 on Discovery and discovery+

10/25/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
THE YEAR THAT CAN CHANGE EVERYTHING: DIVE INTO A NEW SEASON OF GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER

Series returns Friday, November 5 at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+

(Los Angeles) - High in Alaska's remote Chilkat Mountains, the Dakota boys return to the richest ground of their lives, on the hunt for millions in gold. But an unexpected announcement sends shockwaves through the father and son run operation. The departure of one legendary miner makes way for fresh blood, willing to gamble their lives for a life changing payday. And as snowfall threatens to derail their season, miners are pitted vs mother nature in a winner take all battle, in an all-new season of GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER, premiering Friday, November 5, at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+.


After a record gold haul last year, veteran gold miner Dustin Hurt returns to Alaska to discover his McKinley Creek mine site buried in snow after suffering the heaviest snowfall in over a decade. The unseasonably late snow creates challenges from day one. From impassable roads to raging white-water caused by record snow melt, the miners must tackle every obstacle mother nature throws at them if they have any hope at uncovering a life changing pile of gold.


As Dustin and his team of fearless white-water miners forge ahead, his father Fred Hurt returns to Alaska with shocking news. For the first time in four years, Fred will forgo running a white-water operation of his own and embark on a hunt for his next big mining opportunity. It's a mission to keep the family's mining legacy alive. For Dustin, Fred's sudden change in plans presents an opportunity; buy up Fred's mining equipment and for the first time ever, run two crews simultaneously. It's a huge gamble that will require double the investment and double the manpower, but Dustin knows this is the opportunity of a lifetime. An opportunity to double his chances of uncovering the millions in gold out there for the taking.


Double the crew may double Dustin's chances at a big payday, but it also doubles the danger in one of the most challenging and unforgiving mining operations on the planet. With the addition of 4 new crew members, Dustin is now responsible for 8 lives, challenging his resolve like never before. Will Dustin's big gamble pay off with another record-breaking season, or will it bring financial ruin?


Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #GoldRush as well as follow GOLD RUSH on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for the latest updates.


###


GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER is produced for Discovery Channel by Raw Television, where Dimitri Doganis, James Bates and Tim Dalby are executive producers, Ben Allen is co-executive and Adam Hayes is Head of Production - Gold Rush Programming. For Discovery Channel, Kyle Wheeler is executive producer and Greg Wolf is coordinating producer.


About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.


Press Contact:

Makenzie LaPorte, makenzie_laporte@discovery.com

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 21:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
