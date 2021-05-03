FAN-FAVORITE FOOD TRUCKS RETURN FOR BRAND-NEW ROAD BATTLE IN THE GREAT FOOD TRUCK RACE: ALL-STARS

Hosted by Tyler Florence and Shot On-Location in San Francisco and the Bay Area, Six-Episode Series Premieres Sunday, June 6th on Food Network and discovery+

NEW YORK - May 3, 2021 - Seven winning alumni teams from The Great Food Truck Race are back for an action-packed culinary journey to decide once and for all which truck is the ultimate champion in The Great Food Truck Race: All-Stars, premiering Sunday, June 6th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network and streaming the same day on discovery+. Hosted by Tyler Florence and shot on-location in the food mecca of San Francisco and the Bay Area, each team must prove their cooking chops, marketing savvy and selling skills to stay in the game. Kicking off at Fisherman's Wharf with a bread bowl battle, the route then hits Napa Valley's famed wineries for a grape-stomping challenge, the Redwoods for a foraging adventure, Ocean Beach for a seaside bites competition and a hoop shooting contest at the home arena of the Golden State Warriors, ultimately ending in Chinatown where only one team is awarded $50,000 and named all-time champion of The Great Food Truck Race.

'California is where the food truck trend first exploded and we are excited to bring these fan-favorite teams back to where it all began for this fierce culinary race,' said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Cooking Channel. 'An unexpected moment is just around the corner every week and the non-stop action is sure to keep our viewers on the edge of their seat.'

The all-star trucks competing are: Aloha Plate - Lanai City, Hawaii (Lanai Tabura, Adam Tabura, Shawn Felipe); The Lime Truck - Irvine, California (Daniel Shemtob, Jesse Brockman, Mark Esposito); The Middle Feast - Los Angeles, California (Tommy Marudi, Daniella Marudi, Gabriel Villagrana); Mystikka Masala - Santa Monica, California (Andrew Pettke, Navin Hariprasad, Doug Long); NOLA Creations - Shreveport, Louisiana (Darrell Johnson, Aunna Johnson, Terrell Gaskin); Seoul Sausage - Los Angeles, California (Ted Kim, Yong Kim, Han Hwang) and Waffle Love - Provo, Utah (Adam Terry, Jared Terry, Steve Terry).

In the season premiere, Tyler gathers the seven all-star teams at picturesque Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco for their first challenge - a bread bowl battle to uncover the keys to their trucks. The teams then head out for an intense selling day, where a small decision has huge consequences and a surprising team is sent home. Upcoming episodes visit the renown wineries of Napa Valley, a return to nature in the Redwoods, the Bay Area's beautiful beachside and the arena home of the Golden State Warriors. In the season finale on Sunday, July 18th at 9pm ET/PT, the two remaining trucks go head-to-head in San Francisco's Chinatown and the last team standing is awarded the $50,000 grand prize.

Viewers can meet the returning all-star teams at FoodNetwork.com/FoodTrucks and find out where Tyler eats when he's not on-set as he explores the local food scenes on The Great Food Truck Race: The Extra Mile. Fans can also share who they think should take home the grand prize on social media using the hashtag #GreatFoodTruckRace.

The Great Food Truck Race: All-Stars is produced by Critical Content for Food Network and discovery+.

