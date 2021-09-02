Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISC.A   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISC.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HGTV SHIFTS SECOND SEASON PREMIERE DATE OF ‘SELLING THE BIG EASY' TO FRIDAY, OCT. 1, AT 9 AND 9:30 PM ET/PT

09/02/2021 | 03:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Network to Support Hurricane Ida Recovery Efforts with Donations to Save the Children and American Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Services

Viewers can Text HURRICANE to 707070 to Help Affected Families

New York [September 2, 2021] In response to the devastation left after Hurricane Ida, HGTV will shift its originally scheduled September season premiere for Selling the BigEasy to Friday, Oct. 1, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT and will make donations to Save the Children and AmericanRed Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Services. Through its social media platforms, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, HGTV also will invite viewers who want to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida to text HURRICANE to 707070.

Selling the Big Easy features New Orleans native and resident real estate expert Brittany Picolo-Ramos who specializes in selling quintessential NOLA properties. The new 12-episode season will follow Brittany and her full-service agency as they help families find a house with the right amount of history and charm.

'It was difficult to see the country once again deal with heart wrenching destruction caused by a hurricane,' said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming home Content, Discovery, Inc. 'And, after filming Selling the Big Easy in New Orleans for so many months, and building deep connections with people who make it a truly remarkable and unique city, the HGTV team felt a strong desire to help. We hope viewers will join us to support recovery efforts too.'

Save the Children and The American Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Services will provide shelter, support and critical supplies for thousands of families affected by Hurricane Ida.

Fans are invited to connect with Selling the Big Easy on HGTV's digital platforms. Viewers can visit HGTV.com/SellingtheBigEasy for photo galleries and exclusive videos and can follow @HGTV and #SellingtheBigEasy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for additional show content and updates. Fans also can follow Brittany on Facebook and Instagram.

Selling the Big Easy is produced by EQ Media Group.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 79 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.9 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 19:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DISCOVERY, INC.
03:42pHGTV SHIFTS SECOND SEASON PREMIERE D : 30 pm et/pt
PU
02:32pDISCOVERY : #1-RATED SHOW ‘GOLD RUSH' RETURNS AS THE MINERS BATTLE IT OUT ..
PU
08/31DISCOVERY : JOSH GATES EXPLORES STRANGER SIDE OF THE UNKNOWN IN BRAND-NEW SEASON..
PU
08/30DISCOVERY : Chip and joanna gaines' magnolia network orders two more original se..
PU
08/30DISCOVERY : AIDAN GILLEN STARS IN ALL-NEW SCIENCE CHANNEL SERIES 'KILLERS OF THE..
AQ
08/27DISCOVERY : Aidan Gillen Stars in All-New Science Channel Series, ‘Killers..
PU
08/27DISCOVERY : AIDAN GILLEN STARS IN ALL-NEW SCIENCE CHANNEL SERIES ‘KILLERS ..
PU
08/27DISCOVERY : IMPOSSIBLE New Episodes Premiere Tuesday, October 5th at 10pm on Foo..
AQ
08/26ROBERT IRVINE RETURNS WITH NEW SEASO : IMPOSSIBLE New Episodes Premiere Tuesday,..
PU
08/25OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK : Ready to Love Season 4 Returns on Friday, October 15th
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DISCOVERY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 179 M - -
Net income 2021 1 246 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 497 M 18 497 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 28,43 $
Average target price 39,63 $
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.-5.52%18 497
FOX CORPORATION27.06%20 573
RTL GROUP S.A.32.74%9 597
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.36.45%6 227
TEGNA INC.27.03%3 973
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED18.97%3 438