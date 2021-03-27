Log in
DISCOVERY, INC.

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Large block trades involved more than $10 billion of stocks sold by Goldman: media

03/27/2021 | 06:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Large block trades on Friday causing a wave of selling in a clutch of companies were driven by sales of more than $10 billion executed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, media reported on Saturday.

Shares in ViacomCBS and Discovery tumbled around 27% each on Friday, while U.S.-listed shares of China based Baidu and Tencent Music plunged during the week, dropping as much as 33.5% and 48.5%, respectively, from Tuesday's closing levels.

Eric Handler at MKM Partners, who covers Discovery, on Friday said that large blocks of shares in both Viacom and Discovery companies were put in the market on Friday, likely exacerbating the declines.

An email to clients seen by Bloomberg News said Goldman sold $6.6 billion worth of shares of Baidu Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd, before the U.S. market opened on Friday, the report on Saturday said. https://bloom.bg/3lYOrZm

Following this, Goldman sold $3.9 billion worth of shares in ViacomCBS Inc, Discovery Inc, Farfetch Ltd, iQIYI Inc and GSX Techedu Inc, according to the report.

A source familiar with the matter said on Saturday that Goldman was involved in the large block trades.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Financial Times reported that Morgan Stanley sold $4 billion worth of shares earlier in the day, followed by another $4 billion in the afternoon.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

The Financial Times reported that Goldman told counterparties that the sales were prompted by a "forced deleveraging", citing people with knowledge of the matter.

CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2021/03/27/archegos-capital-forced-position-liquidation-contributes-to-viacom-discovery-plunge.html that the selling pressure was due to liqudation of positions by family office Archegos Capital Management, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation. A person at Archegos who answered the phone declined to comment.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Ken Li, Megan Davies and Sinead Carew; Editing by Diane Craft and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DISCOVERY, INC. -27.45% 41.9 Delayed Quote.39.25%
IQIYI, INC. -13.20% 17.43 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
VIACOMCBS INC. -25.60% 49.51 Delayed Quote.30.91%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 865 M - -
Net income 2021 1 078 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 854 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 610 M 25 610 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 47,21 $
Last Close Price 41,90 $
Spread / Highest target 81,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.39.25%44 208
FOX CORPORATION29.81%24 550
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.29.91%6 832
TEGNA INC.33.62%4 316
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED25.86%3 947
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.38.17%3 585
