Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Other  >  Discovery, Inc.    DISCA

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Large block trades that caused selling raises questions about cause

03/28/2021 | 02:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - A number of large block trades on Friday which investors said caused big drops in the stocks of a clutch of companies has raised speculation about what was behind them, with Goldman Sachs said to be a bank involved in the sales. Shares in ViacomCBS and Discovery tumbled around 27% each onFriday, while U.S.-listed shares of China based Baidu andTencent Music plunged during the week, dropping as much as 33.5%and 48.5%, respectively, from Tuesday's closing levels.

Investors and analysts on Friday cited large blocks ofshares in both Viacom and Discovery companies as being put inthe market on Friday, calling them massive volumes, likelyexacerbating the declines. Viacom also on Friday was downgradedby Wells Fargo.

A source familiar with the matter said on Saturday thatGoldman Sachs Group Inc was involved in the large blocktrades.

Bloomberg and the Financial Times on Saturday reported thatGoldman liquidated more than $10 billion of stocks in the blocktrades.

The Financial Times reported that Goldman toldcounterparties that the sales were prompted by a "forceddeleveraging", citing people with knowledge of the matter. CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2021/03/27/archegos-capital-forced-position-liquidation-contributes-to-viacom-discovery-plunge.html that the selling pressure was due to liqudation of positions by family office Archegos Capital Management, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation. A person at Archegos who answered the phone declined to comment. Archegos was founded by Bill Hwang, who founded and ran Tiger Asia according to a page capture https://web.archive.org/web/20210124211426/https://www.archegoscapital.com/management of the fund's website. Tiger Asia was a Hong Kong based fund fund https://www.reuters.com/article/togerasia-hedgefund/update-1-hedge-fund-tiger-asia-to-return-investor-money-idUKL4E8JE2XP20120814 that sought to profit on bets on securities in Asia.

An email to clients seen by Bloomberg News https://bloom.bg/3lYOrZm said Goldman sold$6.6 billion worth of shares of Baidu Inc, TencentMusic Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd, before the U.S. market opened on Friday, the Bloombergreport on Saturday said.

Following this, Goldman sold $3.9 billion worth of shares inViacomCBS Inc, Discovery Inc, Farfetch Ltd, iQIYI Inc and GSX Techedu Inc,according to the report. The Financial Times reported that Morgan Stanley sold $4billion worth of shares earlier in the day, followed by another$4 billion in the afternoon.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Ken Li, Megan Davies and Sinead Carew; Editing by Diane Craft and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DISCOVERY, INC. -27.45% 41.9 Delayed Quote.39.25%
IQIYI, INC. -13.20% 17.43 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
VIACOMCBS INC. -27.31% 48.23 Delayed Quote.29.44%
All news about DISCOVERY, INC.
02:45aLarge block trades that caused selling raises questions about cause
RE
03/27Large block trades that caused selling raises questions about cause
RE
03/26ViacomCBS, Discovery both fall 27%, leading media stock selloff
RE
03/26SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Staples Stocks Still Adding to Earlier Rise
MT
03/26DISCOVERY  : Communications Says Stock Plunge Not Caused by Insider Selling, Rea..
MT
03/26SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Staples Stocks Climbing This Afternoon
MT
03/26DISCOVERY, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
03/26DISCOVERY  : Issues Statement On Recent Market Price Volatility Of Series A And ..
PR
03/26DISCOVERY  : Wells Fargo Cuts Discovery Communications to Equal-Weight From Over..
MT
03/25SunPower CEO retiring; company to boost customer focus under ex-Amazon exec
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 865 M - -
Net income 2021 1 078 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 854 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 610 M 25 610 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 47,21 $
Last Close Price 41,90 $
Spread / Highest target 81,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.39.25%44 208
FOX CORPORATION29.81%24 550
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.29.91%6 832
TEGNA INC.33.62%4 316
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED25.86%3 947
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.38.17%3 585
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ