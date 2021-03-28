Log in
DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
Large block trades tied to Archegos raise worries about trading this week

03/28/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
People are seen on Wall St. outside the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - A number of large block trades on Friday which investors said caused big drops in the stocks of a clutch of companies were linked to an investment fund, Archegos Capital, a source familiar with the situation said, with the moves raising worries about volatile trading in the coming days.

Shares in ViacomCBS and Discovery tumbled around 27% each on Friday, while U.S.-listed shares of China-based Baidu and Tencent Music plunged during the week, dropping as much as 33.5% and 48.5%, respectively, from Tuesday's closing levels.

Investors and analysts cited blocks of Viacom and Discovery shares being put in the market on Friday for likely exacerbating the decline in those stocks. Viacom was also downgraded by Wells Fargo on Friday.

The block trades were linked to sales of holdings by Archegos, a source familiar with the situation said, confirming reports elsewhere. CNBC reported on Saturday that the selling pressure was due to liquidation of positions by family office Archegos Capital Management, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation, and the Financial Times and Bloomberg reported the link earlier on Sunday. The link with Archegos was also earlier reported by IPO.

A person at Archegos who answered the phone on Saturday declined to comment. Archegos was founded by Bill Hwang, who founded and ran Tiger Asia, according to a page capture https://web.archive.org/web/20210124211426/https://www.archegoscapital.com/management of the fund's website. Tiger Asia was a Hong Kong-based fund fund https://www.reuters.com/article/togerasia-hedgefund/update-1-hedge-fund-tiger-asia-to-return-investor-money-idUKL4E8JE2XP20120814 that sought to profit on bets on securities in Asia.

Some market participants said last week's wild moves were likely to make investors increasingly cautious.

"It's insane," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "When you consider how some of these companies have skyrocketed over the last few months, there will be concerns that we are over-levered."

Other market participants said potential unwinds would only have a limited impact on broader markets. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 both surged over 1% on Friday despite the sharp selloffs in Viacom and other stocks.

"These stories around fund liquidations happen from time to time," said Michael Antonelli, market strategist at Baird. "Some of the names where big blocks were traded on Friday might see some near-term volatility as traders wonder whether the selling is complete."

Mike O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading said he expected the trades to "largely be done."

"The prime brokers made lots of noise in marketing these blocks," O'Rourke said. "They knocked the stocks down aggressively in order to get the trades done."

O'Rourke added that prime brokers typically go long the remnants of the position, and he expected most of the names involved in the block trades to be "gapping up significantly higher" in premarket trading.

BANKS INVOLVED

A number of banks were involved in the block sales. A source familiar with the matter said on Saturday that Goldman Sachs Group Inc was involved in the large blocktrades. The Financial Times reported that Morgan Stanley sold $4billion worth of shares early on Friday, followed by another$4 billion in the afternoon.

A source familiar with the matter said Deutsche Bank was involved with the block trades as well.

Bloomberg and the Financial Times on Saturday reported thatGoldman liquidated more than $10 billion worth of stocks in the block trades.

An email to clients seen by Bloomberg News said Goldman sold $6.6 billion worth of shares of Baidu Inc , Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd, before the U.S. market opened on Friday, the Bloomberg report on Saturday said.

Following this, Goldman sold $3.9 billion worth of shares inViacomCBS Inc, Discovery Inc, Farfetch Ltd, iQIYI Inc and GSX Techedu Inc, according to the report.

(Reporting by Megan Davies, Ira Iosebashvili and Kenneth Li in New York, additional reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DISCOVERY, INC. -27.45% 41.9 Delayed Quote.39.25%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.39% 33072.88 Delayed Quote.6.58%
IQIYI, INC. -13.20% 17.43 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
NASDAQ 100 1.55% 12979.117354 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.24% 13138.724966 Delayed Quote.1.94%
S&P 500 1.66% 3974.54 Delayed Quote.4.09%
VIACOMCBS INC. -27.31% 48.23 Delayed Quote.29.44%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 865 M - -
Net income 2021 1 078 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 854 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 610 M 25 610 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 47,21 $
Last Close Price 41,90 $
Spread / Highest target 81,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.39.25%44 208
FOX CORPORATION29.81%24 550
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.29.91%6 832
TEGNA INC.33.62%4 316
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED25.86%3 947
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.38.17%3 585
