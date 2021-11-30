Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISCA   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OWN EXPANDS POPULAR UNSCRIPTED FRIDAY NIGHT PROGRAMMING BLOCK WITH NEW SERIES ‘LADIES WHO LIST: ATLANTA,' PREMIERING FRIDAY, JANUARY 7 AT 9PM ET/PT

11/30/2021 | 11:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

All-New Series Will Follow Six Powerful Black Business Women On Their Quest to Dominate the Atlanta Real Estate Market, Friendship Counts But Business Comes First

Los Angeles, CA - OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today the premiere date and official first look for "Ladies Who List: Atlanta," an all-new series set to join the network's popular Friday night unscripted programming block, starting January 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. OWN is the #1 cable network on Friday nights (excluding news and sports) among African American Women, with three of the top five original cable series.

"Ladies Who List: Atlanta" is an eight-episode series that will follow six professional Black business women working in real estate - top-producing brokers, high-profile attorneys and luxury agents - and the clients they serve in the Atlanta market while managing their ever-changing work and personal relationships. They may be friends, but business is business.

Click HERE for Teaser with Embed Code

In Atlanta, a team of Black women are breaking up the "old boys club" of the luxury real estate game. Through a sophisticated portrayal of successful businesswomen, these real estate pros will help buyers ﬁnd their dream homes, teach clients the importance of establishing generational wealth, and prove that home ownership is attainable for all. These aspirational ladies show the power of Black women as they simultaneously juggle booming careers and their personal lives. From fertility concerns, to balancing marriage and motherhood, to embracing therapy and ﬁnding new love, the ladies persevere against adversity - all while working to elevate themselves, their clients and the city of Atlanta through big real estate wins. "Ladies Who List: Atlanta" is produced by Love Productions USA. Executive producers are Al Edgington ("Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians"; "Amazing Race"), Joe LaBracio ("Last Chance U"), Richard McKerrow ("The Great British Bake Off"; "The Great Pottery Throw Down"), Thomas Jaeger, Monique Barrett, Calvin Singh, Vivian Payton and Elise Duran.

MEET THE WOMEN:

QUIANA WATSON, Real Estate Broker

Quiana is one of Atlanta's most visible and top-producing real estate professionals. Her flair for fashion and sales has made her a force in the real estate game. Her motto is: "You live every single day, but you only have one life to live. You better make it count."

ROBIN ANDRADE, Real Estate Broker

Robin is an Atlanta real estate veteran, whose savvy and commitment to her clients leaves an impression everywhere she goes. When she's not conducting business, this single mother of two adult children defies time by keeping herself fit with a devout yoga practice.

CRISTYL KIMBROUGH,Real Estate Attorney

Cristyl is an adventurous and independent closing attorney. While others may portray a level of success through social media, she believes in doing the work. Whether she's jumping off 20 foot cliffs on exotic islands or keeping her romantic options open, Cristyl prides herself on living life by her terms.

TIFFANI HAWES, Real Estate Attorney

Tiﬀani is a hard-working attorney, wife, and mom of three at the top of her profession. With a roster of clients including several A-listers, Tiffani's commitment to building her business has paid off handsomely, but she is trying to find more of a work/life balance.

TIANA HARRISON, Real Estate Agent

Tiana is one of Atlanta's highest-grossing Black female luxury agents. Married to a former NFL player and a mother of two, Tiana has carefully crafted her professional and personal universe so that family comes ﬁrst.

KIRA OLIVER, Real Estate Agent

Kira is an ambitious millennial, making her mark in Atlanta as a rising star in real estate. On the heels of losing her home to a fire, Kira has just started to rebuild her life. She's determined to forge ahead, stopping at nothing to achieve her success

About Love Productions USA

Love Productions USA develops and produces addictively watchable unscripted competition formats and award-winning documentary series for network, cable and premium streaming services. It is a division of the UK-based Love Productions, which operates under the SKY umbrella, with an impressive portfolio of thought-provoking programs across all genres and platforms, including the extremely popular formats, "The Great British Bake-Off," "The Great British Sewing Bee" and "The Great Pottery Throw Down." Known for taking successful formats from the UK to the US with distinctive adaptations, such as ABC's "The Great American Baking Show," Love Productions USA also develops original premium long-form television, documentary and short-form programming. The company is helmed by Emmy® Award-winning producers Joe LaBracio and Al Edgington, who have a proven track record in documentaries, scripted and unscripted entertainment, features, and daytime television.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey's heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today's most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on http://WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 16:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DISCOVERY, INC.
11:31aOWN EXPANDS POPULAR UNSCRIPTED FRIDA : Atlanta,' premiering friday, january 7 at 9pm et/pt
PU
06:30aHost Eric Adjepong And Skilled Chefs From Across The Country Challenge Alex Guarnaschel..
AQ
06:19aHGTV PICKS UP 10 NEW EPISODES OF BREAKOUT HIT SERIES 'NO DEMO RENO' STARRING DESIGNER A..
AQ
11/29DISCOVERY : Host Eric Adjepong And Skilled Chefs From Across The Country Challenge Alex Gu..
PU
11/29DISCOVERY+ : Announces december programming slate
PU
11/29DISCOVERY : HGTV PICKS UP 10 NEW EPISODES OF BREAKOUT HIT SERIES ‘NO DEMO RENO' STAR..
PU
11/24GUY FIERI GIVES ONE WINNER THE KEYS TO HIS NEWEST RESTAURANT FRANCHISE WORTH MILLIONS O..
AQ
11/24NEW DISCOVERY+ SPECIALS MY DREAM KIT : Giada De Laurentiis and my Dream Kitchen: Carla Hal..
PU
11/23DISCOVERY : Food network celebrates the holidays with special seasonal episodes of ﻿..
PU
11/23DISCOVERY : Two magnolia holiday specials from chip and joanna gaines to premiere on disco..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DISCOVERY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 134 M - -
Net income 2021 1 311 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 722 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 186 M 16 186 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 24,59 $
Average target price 38,33 $
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.-18.28%16 186
FOX CORPORATION26.79%20 423
RTL GROUP S.A.15.25%7 924
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.42.60%6 367
TEGNA INC.47.96%4 567
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED47.61%4 219