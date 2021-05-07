Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISCA   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OWN TO AIR FIRST-EVER FATHER'S DAY SPECIAL ‘HONORING OUR KINGS: OWN CELEBRATES BLACK FATHERHOOD' HOSTED BY OPRAH WINFREY AND STERLING K. BROWN

05/07/2021 | 04:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Two-Hour OWN Spotlight Special Premieres Tuesday, June 15 at 9pm ET/PT

LOS ANGELES - OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today the network's first-ever Father's Day special 'Honoring Our Kings: OWN Celebrates Black Fatherhood' hosted by Oprah Winfrey and award-winning actor and producer Sterling K. Brown ('This Is Us') to premiere on Tuesday, June 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The two-hour OWN Spotlight features conversations with everyday dads, special messages from celebrity fathers and musical performances to celebrate Black fathers everywhere.

'Our intention at OWN - across all of our programming - is to authentically portray the real-life experiences of African Americans,' said Tina Perry, president, OWN. 'We know, and our viewers know, the way Black fathers show up for their families, and we are honored to welcome Sterling K. Brown to co-host this special program to celebrate these Black men.'

'We want to honor the Black Kings who stand firm and proud in their role as a father, and celebrate the love and joy they bring to their families and communities,' said Oprah Winfrey.

'The greatest role of my life happened 10 years ago when I became a father for the first time,' said Sterling K Brown, co-host and Executive Producer. 'I am honored to celebrate these exceptional men who are my 'Brothers in Fatherhood', and continue to shift the national perception of Black fathers.'

'When I got the call that Oprah wanted to do this special, I was overjoyed,' said Reginald Hudlin, Executive Producer. 'Once again, she knows exactly where the culture needs to go. There are so many Black Dads who give their all for their families who are never represented in the media. Sterling and I always compare notes on what's best for our kids, and it's wonderful to be able to take that conversation nationwide and replace inaccurate stereotypes with inspirational truths. You don't have to be Black or a Dad to enjoy the show, but if you are, you're going to love it. '

'It is an honor and privilege to be a part of such a worthwhile project,' said Byron Phillips, Executive Producer. 'As a Black father, it fills my heart with joy to present Black fathers in their full humility and to show the breadth and depth of Black fathers across this country. This project is a testament to the consciousness, empathy and leadership Oprah Winfrey has shown over the course of her life. And to also have Sterling K. Brown, who is the definition of strength and positivity as a Black man/father, additionally leading the way, makes this truly a dream project. Tina Perry and the OWN team once again demonstrate their commitment to meaningful positive imagery.'

'It's so great to shine a spotlight on dads - I'm a dad and I love being a dad - especially the fathers who have made such an impact on the lives not only of their own kids, but who offer inspiration and an example to fathers and families everywhere. With Oprah Winfrey and Sterling K. Brown anchoring this event, we know that this first of what we hope will become an annual honor will stand out as a much-needed prime time tribute,' said Phil Gurin, Executive Producer.

The special is produced by Hudlin Entertainment and The Gurin Company. Executive produced by Reginald Hudlin, Byron Phillips, Phil Gurin, Oprah Winfrey, Sterling K. Brown and Tara Montgomery.

About 'OWN Spotlight'

'OWN Spotlight' presentations tackle issues and concerns facing Black lives. The programs feature candid and in-depth conversations that create real dialogue to inspire systematic change. Previous programs include a conversation with award-winning actress Viola Davis; a conversation with singer/actress Andra Day; a special presentation on Ava DuVernay's short film 'August 28;' an inspirational special celebrating Black Fatherhood and the special bonds they have with their children 'They Call Me Dad;' a two-night special 'Where Do We Go From Here?' that simulcast across the Discovery family of networks featuring Oprah and Black thought leaders discussing the current state of racism in America; 'Oprah and 100 Black Fathers' sharing the urgency of having 'the talk' with their children and the dreams they have for the future of their families; 'COVID-19: The Deadly Impact on Black America' that investigated the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Black communities; 'Oprah At Home with Lupita Nyong'o and Cynthia Erivo,' which examined colorism in Hollywood; 'Oprah and Alicia Keys - The Interview' discussing Alicia Keys' new memoir 'More Myself;' 'When They See Us Now' featuring Oprah in conversation with award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay and the cast from the acclaimed series 'When They See Us' along with real men formerly known as the Central Park Five; '(In)Visible Portraits,' which was a powerful celebration of Black women sharing their stories of struggle, resilience and beyond; 'Black Women OWN The Conversation - 2020 In Review' featured intimate conversations about important issues with honest opinions and surprising solutions that put people first; and the follow-up documentary from D. Channsin Berry 'Dark Girls 2' exploring the prejudices darker-skinned women face around the world.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey's heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today's most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on http://WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 20:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DISCOVERY, INC.
04:04pOWN TO AIR FIRST-EVER FATHER'S DAY S : Own celebrates black fatherhood' hosted b..
PU
04:04pDISCOVERY  : HGTV'S NEWEST HIT ‘HOME TOWN TAKEOVER' DEBUTS AT NUMBER ONE I..
PU
03:52pHIDDEN SITES WITH A HAUNTED PAST : Mysteries of the abandoned returns for an all..
PU
01:22pDISCOVERY  : And georgia aquarium enter into all-new multi-platform content part..
PU
09:06aDISCOVERY  : Barclays Upgrades Discovery to Equal-Weight From Underweight; Price..
MT
05/06DISCOVERY  : JON PIERRE AND MARY TJON-JOE-PIN RETURN TO HGTV IN NEW EIGHT-EPISOD..
PU
05/06DISCOVERY  : Let the brawl begin as bobby flay, michael symon and eddie jackson ..
PU
05/06DISCOVERY  : TO PROMOTE GROUNDBREAKING ELECTRIC GT CHAMPIONSHIP UNDER NEW LONG-T..
AQ
05/06DISCOVERY  : To promote groundbreaking electric gt championship under new long-t..
PU
05/06DISCOVERY  : CHRISTINA HAACK RETURNS IN A NEW SEASON OF HER HIT HGTV SERIES 'CHR..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 078 M - -
Net income 2021 957 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 906 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 723 M 22 723 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,87x
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 43,00 $
Last Close Price 36,25 $
Spread / Highest target 68,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.20.47%22 723
FOX CORPORATION29.02%21 964
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.36.71%6 396
TEGNA INC.44.16%4 437
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED24.14%3 816
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.27.22%3 335