ROBERT IRVINE RETURNS WITH NEW SEASON OF DINNER: IMPOSSIBLE New Episodes Premiere Tuesday, October 5th at 10pm on Food Network

NEW YORK - August 26, 2021 - World-class chef and host of the long-running hit series Restaurant: Impossible, Robert Irvine returns with a new season of Dinner: Impossible, premiering Tuesday, October 5th at 10pm ET/PT on Food Network. Back with new episodes of the fan-favorite series, Dinner: Impossible combines action-packed culinary missions with heartwarming emotion that has endeared Robert to a new generation of viewers. In each one-hour episode, Robert and his team of sous chefs must overcome extraordinary obstacles and conditions that push Robert to his physical and mental limits, while preparing and serving delicious meals to groups of hungry and expectant guests through different thematic challenges before his allotted time runs out. Over six episodes, Robert and his team travel to locations in California, Michigan, New Mexico, North Carolina and Ohio. For fans that can't get enough, past episodes of Dinner: Impossible are available to stream on discovery+.

'Every mission of Dinner: Impossible has me thinking 'Have I met my match, can I do this?' With new locations and culinary challenges that make the seasoned chef look like an amateur, audiences are in for quite the journey this season,' added Irvine. 'I am forever grateful for continuing to make shows that resonate with viewers on such a personal level, and this new season is sure to deliver.'

During the season Robert heads to the famous Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, OH., to celebrate the 150th anniversary by hosting a dinner for super-fans at the park. Robert is challenged to take four of the park's most popular menu items and put his over-the-top spin on them along with creating dishes inspired by some of the park's favorite rides. However, Robert and his team better buckle up for this thrilling adventure as they can only use food found within the park's concession stands for their dishes. Other episodes feature Robert in Asheville, NC., where he and his team compete against three of the state's best food trucks in a local food truck showdown. With a limited budget and beer needing to be used in every dish, the truck that makes the most money wins. And in Albuquerque, NM., Robert must prepare a New Mexico-themed feast for stadium employees of the local minor league baseball team. Facing bad weather, limited ingredients, and frozen food, can Robert pull off this impossible dinner?

'Through the years, viewers have come to think of Robert Irvine as superhuman, with his uncanny ability to overcome any obstacle in his way. On Dinner: Impossible, the missions are fiercer, and the stakes couldn't be grander, as Robert faces off against the most arduous challenges to make the impossible possible,' said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc.

Visit Food Network's social media platforms to celebrate the return of Dinner: Impossible with exclusive videos from Robert and fan Q&A's. Follow along each episode using #DinnerImpossible.

Dinner: Impossible is produced by Lando Entertainment.

