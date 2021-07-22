Log in
SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST: ﻿AN ALL-NEW SEASON OF NAKED AND AFRAID PREMIERES AUGUST 1 ON DISCOVERY

07/22/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
After spending years training and mastering skills of both physical and mental endurance, this summer, the toughest adventure-seekers in the world will leave the comforts of home and be dropped into the wildest survival challenge of their lives. From the dense rainforests of Ecuador, to the deadly plains of South Africa, survivalists will travel across the globe for the ultimate test of human endurance - surviving 21 days without clothes, food, or water. Their skills, willpower and determination will be tested like never before to fortify shelter, hunt and gather resources, and secure drinking water for the chance to prove they have what it takes to complete this adventure of a lifetime. But will they make it to the end?
An all-new season of NAKED AND AFRAID premieres Sunday, August 1 at 8pm ET/PT on Discovery. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #NakedandAfraid and follow NAKED AND AFRAID on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates.
This season, newcomers, fans and veterans are taking on some of the most hostile environments known to man and come face-to-face with deadly predators, such as territorial baboons, aggressive water buffalo, caiman, jaguars, snakes, and poisonous bullet ants. All-stars Fernando Calderon & Dani Beauchemin return to a rainforest in Ecuador where they attempt to hunt for piranha with their bare hands, while a threesome pairing of two men and one woman will risk their lives in order to find food by scaling massive waterfall cliffs down to a beach. And for the first time, four survivalists from different countries will come together in South Africa for the ultimate international challenge - USA versus the World.
In a challenge where you can bring nothing and must give your everything, these survivalists must overcome extreme tests of both mental and physical fitness in a battle between mankind and Mother Nature in its most primitive form.
NAKED AND AFRAID is produced for Discovery by Renegade 83, an eOne company; David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, and Mathilde Bittner are executive producers. Rachel Maguire is Co-Executive Producer. For Discovery, Michael Gara and Gretchen Morning are executive producers and Greg Wolf is coordinating producer.
About Discovery Channel
Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the peoples, places, and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com
About Discovery
Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.
###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 18:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
