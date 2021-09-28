Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISCA   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet – Streaming on discovery+ in the US October 3

09/28/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Photos available here

Tease | The Earthshot Prize

Link: https://vimeo.com/613822037

Password: d+_Earthshot

Download: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/dBsffIcrps

YouTubE Link: https://youtu.be/IZqECvFjky4 Embed: https://www.youtube.com/embed/IZqECvFjky4" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0″ allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

"It's incredible what we humans can build. But we often forget that it comes with a cost. We can create a different future, a better future, but only if we reach for it now." -Prince William,THE EARTHSHOT PRIZE: REPAIRING OUR PLANET, discovery+


The Earthshot Prize, launched by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2020, aims to discover, celebrate and scale innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing our planet today. The Earthshot Prize is centered around five Earthshots that include protect and restore nature; clean our air; revive our oceans; build a waste-free world; and fix our climate. These are unifying and ambitious goals for our planet which, if achieved by 2030, will improve life for us all.


Discovery is the global broadcast partner for The Earthshot Prize which includes the five-part series, THE EARTHSHOT PRIZE: REPAIRING OUR PLANET, streaming on discovery +, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service, Sunday, October 3 in the U.S., with a global rollout to follow. The first-ever Earthshot Prize Ceremony takes place on Sunday, Oct. 17 and will stream on Discovery's Facebook page. Additionally, all five episodes of THE EARTHSHOT PRIZE: REPAIRING OUR PLANET will premiere on Discovery Channel in the U.S. on Oct. 16 at 4PM/ET, just prior to the prize ceremony.


THE EARTHSHOT PRIZE: REPAIRING OUR PLANET includes interviews with Earthshot Price Council Members that include singer and philanthropist Shakira Mebarak and Naoko Yamazaki, former astronaut, and the only Prize Council member to view our planet from space, among others. Audiences can join the conversation around THE EARTHSHOT PRIZE: REPAIRING OUR PLANET on social media and follow Discovery on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for more updates.


###

Press Contacts:

Jessica Driscoll,Jessica_Driscoll@discovery.com
Paul Schur,Paul_Schur@discovery.com

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 16:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DISCOVERY, INC.
12:52pDISCOVERY : Chip and Joanna Gaines to Debut Linear Cable Channel on Jan. 5, 2022 Following..
PU
12:52pTHE EARTHSHOT PRIZE : Repairing Our Planet – Streaming on discovery+ in the US Octob..
PU
08:11aDISCOVERY : OWN LAUNCHES NEW PODCAST "THE SONRISE PROJECT" FOR BLACK PARENTS OF CHILDREN S..
AQ
08:02aDISCOVERY+ : Inks a deal with amazon prime video channels in the uk
PU
09/27DISCOVERY : OWN LAUNCHES NEW PODCAST “THE SONRISE PROJECT” FOR BLACK PARENTS O..
PU
09/27DISCOVERY : ANIMAL PLANET'S FAN-FAVORITE SERIES ‘THE ZOO' RETURNS FOR FIFTH SEASON F..
PU
09/27DISCOVERY : TODD HOFFMAN RETURNS TO DISCOVERY DETERMINED TO HIT THE MOTHERLODE IN ALL-NEW ..
AQ
09/24DISCOVERY : New Magnolia Network Original Content to Debut Exclusively on discovery+ and t..
PU
09/24DISCOVERY+ : Announces Second Season of NAKED AND AFRAID OF LOVE
PU
09/24DISCOVERY : TODD HOFFMAN RETURNS TO DISCOVERY DETERMINED TO HIT THE MOTHERLODE IN ALL-NEW ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DISCOVERY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 183 M - -
Net income 2021 1 244 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 089 M 17 089 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 26,14 $
Average target price 38,55 $
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.-13.13%17 089
FOX CORPORATION37.77%22 171
RTL GROUP S.A.29.59%9 251
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.46.07%6 666
TEGNA INC.52.11%4 725
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED44.18%4 191