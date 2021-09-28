The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet – Streaming on discovery+ in the US October 3

Photos available here

Tease | The Earthshot Prize

Link: https://vimeo.com/613822037

Password: d+_Earthshot

Download: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/dBsffIcrps

YouTubE Link: https://youtu.be/IZqECvFjky4 Embed: https://www.youtube.com/embed/IZqECvFjky4" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0″ allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

"It's incredible what we humans can build. But we often forget that it comes with a cost. We can create a different future, a better future, but only if we reach for it now." -Prince William,THE EARTHSHOT PRIZE: REPAIRING OUR PLANET, discovery+



The Earthshot Prize, launched by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2020, aims to discover, celebrate and scale innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing our planet today. The Earthshot Prize is centered around five Earthshots that include protect and restore nature; clean our air; revive our oceans; build a waste-free world; and fix our climate. These are unifying and ambitious goals for our planet which, if achieved by 2030, will improve life for us all.



Discovery is the global broadcast partner for The Earthshot Prize which includes the five-part series, THE EARTHSHOT PRIZE: REPAIRING OUR PLANET, streaming on discovery +, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service, Sunday, October 3 in the U.S., with a global rollout to follow. The first-ever Earthshot Prize Ceremony takes place on Sunday, Oct. 17 and will stream on Discovery's Facebook page. Additionally, all five episodes of THE EARTHSHOT PRIZE: REPAIRING OUR PLANET will premiere on Discovery Channel in the U.S. on Oct. 16 at 4PM/ET, just prior to the prize ceremony.



THE EARTHSHOT PRIZE: REPAIRING OUR PLANET includes interviews with Earthshot Price Council Members that include singer and philanthropist Shakira Mebarak and Naoko Yamazaki, former astronaut, and the only Prize Council member to view our planet from space, among others. Audiences can join the conversation around THE EARTHSHOT PRIZE: REPAIRING OUR PLANET on social media and follow Discovery on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for more updates.



###

Jessica Driscoll,Jessica_Driscoll@discovery.com

Paul Schur,Paul_Schur@discovery.com