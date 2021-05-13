Log in
VIEWERS ARE INVITED TO ATTEND THE PIONEER WOMAN: RANCH WEDDING AS REE DRUMMOND'S DAUGHTER GETS MARRIED

05/13/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The New Hour-Long Special Premieres on Food Network on Saturday, June 26th at 11am ET/PT and Will Be Available to Stream on Discovery+

NEW YORK - May 13, 2021- Join the guest list to the fabulous frontier wedding as Ree Drummond's daughter Alex Drummond marries her college sweetheart Mauricio Scott.Viewers will have a front row seat to these dream nuptials, from all the planning and preparation for the spectacular big day on a Food Network special premiering Saturday, June 26th at 11am ET/PT and also on discovery+. The hour-long special tells the whole love story of the couple from when they met to the day they say 'I do.' Witness the pair tie the knot, swear lifelong love in a magical ceremony, and dance the night away celebrating at their wedding reception-all in the wide-open Oklahoma countryside.

'Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes, all access look into all the details and preparation for this spectacular wedding,' said Courtney White, President, Food Network.

'It was such a meaningful, memorable night for our whole family, and I can't wait to share it with Food Network viewers who have actually become like our extended family over the years,' said Ree Drummond.

With only 10 days left until the big day, the Drummond family is working to get everything set up not just for 500 wedding guests, but for a big bash in the middle of their isolated ranch. Ree has a lot on her plate, from deciding which mother-of-the-bride dress to say yes to wearing as her eldest daughter walks down the aisle, to navigating thunderstorms as they threaten the wedding timeline, the special documents all the highs and lows leading up to the wedding. It's an epic weekend of celebrations filled with memories the Drummonds will cherish forever, from the rehearsal dinner hosted by the groom's family, to Ladd Drummond getting a first glimpse of his daughter in her wedding dress, to the open air ceremony on the prairie, and to the reception in a stunning floral-decked sail tent.

Every wedding detail has been planned and has the Pioneer Woman touch, including the amazing elegant eats with an Osage County twist, the fabulous country cocktails, and the gigantic multiple tier wedding cake with white lace frosting and a floral design. To add to the stunning ceremony is a special performance from musician Travis Linville, then multi-lingual Texan band Drywater keeps the party going and guests dancing all night long. It's a one-of-a-kind celebration not to be missed!

Head to FoodNetwork.com/PioneerWoman to stay up to date on the new The Pioneer Woman: Ranch Wedding special. Plus, follow @FoodNetwork on social media to check out more clips of Ree and her family at home on the ranch.

# # #

FOOD NETWORK (www.foodnetwork.com) is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers' best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise. Food Network is distributed to nearly 100 million U.S. households and draws over 46 million unique web users monthly. Since launching in 2009, Food Network Magazine's rate base has grown 13 times and is the No. 2 best-selling monthly magazine on the newsstand, with 13.5 million readers. Food Network is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world and spanning 220 countries and territories; the portfolio also includes direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+ and Food Network Kitchen, along with premium brands Discovery Channel, HGTV, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 20:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
