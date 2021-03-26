Log in
ViacomCBS, Discovery both fall 27%, leading media stock selloff

03/26/2021 | 06:38pm EDT
ViacomCBS headquarters in New York, New York

By Sinéad Carew

(Reuters) - Shares in media companies ViacomCBS and Discovery Inc tumbled around 27% each on Friday, capping a week of declines and putting both stocks roughly 50% below their recent record highs.

ViacomCBS closed down $18.12 at $48.23, marking a record one-day percentage decline, with trading volume more than five times its 10-day moving average. The stock had hit a record high of $101.97 on March 15 before it started losing ground over several sessions.

Discovery shares dropped $15.85 to $41.90 in what was also its biggest one-day percentage decline, with volume surpassing eight times its 10-day moving average. That stock has now fallen 45.8% over five straight sessions of declines after hitting a record high of $78.14 on March 19.

Wells Fargo on Friday downgraded Viacom to "underweight" from "equal weight" and slashed its price target for the stock from $82 to $59, citing a $2.7 billion equity sale by the company earlier in the week.

Both stocks had soared this year on increased appetite for undervalued names, newly launched streaming services and an unwinding of bearish investor bets. Viacom was still showing a 29% year-to-date gain compared with Discovery's 39%. At their 2021 peaks Discovery was up about 160% year-to-date while ViacomCBS had risen as much as 174%.

"Maybe reality is setting in," said Eric Handler at MKM Partners, who covers Discovery.

Large blocks of shares in both companies were put in the market on Friday, likely exacerbating the declines, Handler said.

Chris Marangi, co-chief investment officer for value at Gabelli Funds, which was Viacom's second biggest holder of voting stock as of late January, also cited the outsize trades as a factor in the stocks' sharp fall.

"It's a massive amount of volume. That's the reason" for Friday's decline, said Marangi. Also on Friday Fox Corp shares fell 6.2% to $37.80 while News Corp fell 1.9% to $25.72.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DISCOVERY, INC. -27.45% 41.9 Delayed Quote.91.92%
FOX CORPORATION -6.20% 37.8 Delayed Quote.38.39%
VIACOMCBS INC. -25.60% 49.51 Delayed Quote.75.97%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 865 M - -
Net income 2021 1 078 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 854 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 610 M 25 610 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 63,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.91.92%44 208
FOX CORPORATION38.39%24 550
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.33.71%6 832
TEGNA INC.37.49%4 316
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED25.86%3 947
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.38.17%3 585
