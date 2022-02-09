Log in
DISCOVERY, INC.

‘ALL RISE' SEASON THREE PRODUCTION BEGINS ON NEW SEASON FOR OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK COMING THIS JUNE

02/09/2022
A Brand-New Home for a Brand-New Season of the Anticipated Courtroom Drama Featuring Two New Cast Members: Roger Guenveur Smith and Christian Keyes

Los Angeles - OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced the start of production for season three of courtroom drama "All Rise." The all-new third season of "All Rise" features a talented ensemble cast led by Simone Missick, who serves as an executive producer this season alongside showrunner and executive producer Dee Harris-Lawrence, This series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Returning this June, the upcoming season welcomes two new recurring cast members including Roger Guenveur Smith ("Do the Right Thing," "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker") portraying Judge Marshall Thomas and Christian Keyes ("All the Queen's Men," "The Boys"), who will play Robin (previously played by Todd Wiliams), Lola Carmichael's husband who has stepped away from the FBI to become a full-time dad.

"All Rise" is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, police and jurors to bring justice to the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system. Season three is all about new beginnings, picking up the night of the mid-term election as the highly-regarded Judge Lola Carmichael (series star and executive producer Simone Missick) awaits the results of her hotly contested seat, preparing to further push the boundaries of her courtroom in the name of justice.

Ensemble cast members returning for the new season include Wilson Bethel as Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, a long-time friend of Lola's; Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez; J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins; Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola's assistant Sherri Kansky; Lindsay Mendez as former court reporter Sara Castillo; and Lindsey Gort as private defense attorney Amy Quinn. Recurring cast also includes Samantha Marie Ware as law clerk Vanessa "Ness" Johnson, Emmy® winner Paul McCrane as Judge Laski, and Suzanne Cryer as Deputy District Attorney Maggie Palmer. Marg Helgenberger also returns in a recurring role as Supervising Judge Lisa Benner, who shakes up the courthouse with news of a new judge joining the ranks.

In addition to Harris-Lawrence and Missick, Emmy® winner Michael M. Robin and Len Goldstein also serve as executive producers.

Episodes from the first two seasons currently air every Tuesday night at 9pm ET/PT on OWN. The first two seasons are available in their entirety to stream on HBO Max and Hulu.

Please join the conversation using #AllRise @AllRiseOWN, @OWNTV and @WarnerBrosTV

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey's heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today's most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on Watch OWN and discovery+ across mobile devices and connected TVs.

About Warner Bros. Television

One of the entertainment industry's most-respected providers of original programming since its founding in 1955, Warner Bros. Television produces original scripted dramas, comedies, and limited series for multiple platforms. As of February 2022, Warner Bros. Television is producing more than 60 scripted series for WarnerMedia's HBO Max, external on-demand/streaming services, premium/pay and basic cable channels, and the five broadcast networks.

# # #

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 22:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
