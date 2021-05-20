Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Discovery, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DISCA   US25470F1049

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

‘OWN AND PROCTER & GAMBLE PRESENT: WIDEN THE SCREEN – A FULLER VIEW OF BLACK LIFE' A SPECIAL GEORGE FLOYD ANNIVERSARY PROGRAMMING EVENT FEATURING OPRAH WINFREY

05/20/2021 | 04:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oprah Winfrey Leads Conversations On

The Vastness of Black Identity And Experience Special Features Black Creators Including Queen Collective, SATURDAY MORNING, and the world premiere of These Hands from UNINTERRUPTED

LOS ANGELES - OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today a special one-hour programming event presented by Procter & Gamble as a part of its 'Widen the Screen' initiative, 'OWN and P&G Present: Widen The Screen - A Fuller View of Black Life' premiering on Tuesday, May 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. This special presentation is hosted by Oprah Winfrey and features short films and new content by Black creators that celebrate Black stories and the expansiveness of Black life, while honoring the anniversary of the tragic murder of George Floyd.

The program will include a special airing of Tangled Roots, Ballet After Dark, and Gloves Off from the Queen Collective documentary film series, followed by a sneak preview of the four new Queen Collective films that will premiere in June 2021 during the Tribeca Film Festival.

The one-hour special will also include These Hands, a world premiere on OWN from UNINTERRUPTED, the athlete empowerment brand created by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, in collaboration with P&G. These Hands aims to plant new seeds in the minds of Black children and their parents taking us on a journey through a child's imagination as a game of catch with his father opens his mind to all the possibilities of his future off the field.

And the special will feature the world premiere trailer of 8:46 Films, four powerful stories created by P&G and SATURDAY MORNING, told in the time it took for a man's life to change the world. These films, which represent the reclamation of time stolen from Black communities to share stories of love and joy to build a legacy of hope, will premiere in their entirety during the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021.

This special program will be joining the previously announced OWN Spotlight 'Black Women OWN The Conversation: Mental Health and Trauma' premiering at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on May 25.

'For too long the narrative of Black life on screen has been one that reinforces limiting stereotypes. When we 'Widen The Screen' to include more stories from more Black artists and storytellers, we change the narrative of Black life on screen, and we 'Widen Our View',' said Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, Procter & Gamble. 'One year after George Floyd's death, which changed the world, we've come together to honor his life and to give voice to Black creators as they build a legacy of hope with their stories that portray a more complete view of Black life - one that is layered, beautiful, vast and dynamic.'

'We are no strangers to the narrative created by our partners Procter & Gamble with the Widen The Screen initiative. OWN is dedicated to ensuring that our audience sees themselves brilliantly and lovingly reflected with both nuance and specificity while we also champion opportunities for underrepresented creators and storytellers,' said Tina Perry, president of OWN. 'It is critical that we all find ways to expand the representation of Black people in media both in front of and behind the lens, and what better way to honor George Floyd than to lift up new voices and celebrate the rich tapestry of Black life.'

'When working with partners, it is critical that we authentically align with both their mission and the spirit and letter of their campaigns. Our first priority is to our audience and our integrity and credibility with our community must be maintained,' said Sheereen Russell, group vice president, Ad Sales/Client Partnerships/Inclusion Audiences at OWN. 'Procter & Gamble is an outstanding example of a brand using their powerful voice to both uplift Black creators and invite a wider view of Black experience. Their example is a call to action for the industry to truly support the brands and storytellers that represent positive change.'

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 20:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DISCOVERY, INC.
04:49p&LSQUO;OWN AND PROCTER & GAMBLE PRES : WIDEN THE SCREEN – A FULLER VIEW OF..
PU
04:33pDISCOVERY, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directo..
AQ
04:06pDISCOVERY  : President and CEO David Zaslav to Deliver Keynote Presentation at t..
PR
03:43pDISCOVERY  : Chip and joanna gaines' magnolia network rounds out launch programm..
PU
03:13pDISCOVERY+  : Greenlights Raucous Renovation Romp ‘Trixie Motel' Starring ..
PU
05:15aDISCOVERY  : HGTV GREENLIGHTS NEW VERSION OF 'CASH IN THE ATTIC' - Discovery, In..
AQ
05/19Discovery Chief Got Options Valued at $190 Million on Eve of AT&T Deal -- Upd..
DJ
05/19DISCOVERY  : HGTV GREENLIGHTS NEW VERSION OF ‘CASH IN THE ATTIC'
PU
05/19Discovery Chief Got Options on Nearly $500 Million in Stock on Eve of AT&T De..
DJ
05/19ALTON BROWN RETURNS TO THE JUDGES' T : Alton's Maniacal Baskets
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 080 M - -
Net income 2021 980 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 907 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 445 M 21 445 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 42,83 $
Last Close Price 33,11 $
Spread / Highest target 84,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Miron Chairman
Avi Saxena Chief Technology Officer
David C. Leavy Chief Corporate & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.10.04%21 445
FOX CORPORATION28.26%21 385
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.35.27%6 313
TEGNA INC.35.91%4 186
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED22.84%3 632
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.13.08%3 002