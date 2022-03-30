DISCOVERY LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1999/007789/06)
Legal Entity Identifier: 378900245A26169C8132 JSE share code: DSY, DSYBP
DSY ISIN: ZAE000022331 DSBP ISIN: ZAE000158564
Bond company code: DSYI
("Discovery")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and the Debt Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed.
Shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following dealings by a director of Discovery.
Name
:
Dr Ayanda Ntsaluba
Company
:
Discovery Limited
Office held
:
Executive Director
Nature of transaction
:
On-market sale of securities
Class of securities
:
Ordinary shares
Nature of interest
:
Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained
:
Yes
Date of transaction
:
25 March 2022
Number of shares
:
10,000
Volume weighted average selling price
:
R175.4436 per share
Highest traded price
:
R177.4300 per share
Lowest traded price
:
R173.5700 per share
Total value of transaction
:
R1,754,436.00
Sandton
30 March 2022
Sponsor and Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Disclaimer
Discovery Limited published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:44:04 UTC.