  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Discovery Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSY   ZAE000022331

DISCOVERY LIMITED

(DSY)
  Report
Discovery : Dealings in securities by a director

03/30/2022 | 05:45am EDT
DISCOVERY LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1999/007789/06)

Legal Entity Identifier: 378900245A26169C8132 JSE share code: DSY, DSYBP

DSY ISIN: ZAE000022331 DSBP ISIN: ZAE000158564

Bond company code: DSYI

("Discovery")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and the Debt Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed.

Shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following dealings by a director of Discovery.

Name

:

Dr Ayanda Ntsaluba

Company

:

Discovery Limited

Office held

:

Executive Director

Nature of transaction

:

On-market sale of securities

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Nature of interest

:

Direct beneficial

Clearance obtained

:

Yes

Date of transaction

:

25 March 2022

Number of shares

:

10,000

Volume weighted average selling price

:

R175.4436 per share

Highest traded price

:

R177.4300 per share

Lowest traded price

:

R173.5700 per share

Total value of transaction

:

R1,754,436.00

Sandton

30 March 2022

Sponsor and Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Discovery Limited published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 52 840 M 3 631 M 3 631 M
Net income 2022 6 407 M 440 M 440 M
Net Debt 2022 20 267 M 1 393 M 1 393 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 0,29%
Capitalization 119 B 8 192 M 8 192 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
EV / Sales 2023 2,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,6%
Managers and Directors
Adrian Gore Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Deon Marius Viljoen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Chairman
Thabane Vincent Maphai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sindiswa Victoria Zilwa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVERY LIMITED26.41%8 192
AXA2.39%67 851
METLIFE, INC.14.43%58 812
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.11.66%45 143
AFLAC INCORPORATED11.87%42 391
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.33%41 057