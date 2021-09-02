Discovery : S.Africa's Discovery scraps dividend, flags possible capital raise

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - South African insurer
Discovery scrapped its annual dividend and said it may
have to raise equity capital over its investment in Chinese
insurer Ping An, taking the shine off its previously
announced surge in profits.
The company, which ties premium rates to its clients'
lifestyles, has not paid a dividend since the COVID-19 pandemic
took hold last year and said continued uncertainty around the
impact of the virus meant it would continue to hold off for now.
The pandemic has hit the firm's core life business hard,
with Discovery saying the impact was worse than expected in
South Africa and more severe than in its other market, Britain.
Newer business lines drove growth but Discovery said that
its partnership with Ping An, which delivered a 126% rise in
normalised operating profit, required 1.5 billion rand ($104
million) more capital from Discovery to meet regulatory
requirements.
"Discovery has previously responded to fund such growth
opportunities through equity rather than debt," it said, adding
it was still weighing options but any equity raised would be
ring-fenced for this purpose.
"The reintroduction of ordinary dividends will be considered
on an ongoing basis," it said.
Discovery had already flagged a more than ten-fold rise in
headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in
South Africa. HEPS stood at 454.7 cents, compared to 45 cents a
year earlier and in the middle of its forecast range.
The main driver of the rise was the impact of changes in its
economic assumptions. On a normalised basis its HEPS fell by 9%
to 518.7 cents, compared to 570.7 cents last year.
(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Wendell Roelf and Edmund
