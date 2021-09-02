Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Discovery Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSY   ZAE000022331

DISCOVERY LIMITED

(DSY)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Discovery : S.Africa's Discovery scraps dividend, flags possible capital raise

09/02/2021 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - South African insurer Discovery scrapped its annual dividend and said it may have to raise equity capital over its investment in Chinese insurer Ping An, taking the shine off its previously announced surge in profits.

The company, which ties premium rates to its clients' lifestyles, has not paid a dividend since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold last year and said continued uncertainty around the impact of the virus meant it would continue to hold off for now.

The pandemic has hit the firm's core life business hard, with Discovery saying the impact was worse than expected in South Africa and more severe than in its other market, Britain.

Newer business lines drove growth but Discovery said that its partnership with Ping An, which delivered a 126% rise in normalised operating profit, required 1.5 billion rand ($104 million) more capital from Discovery to meet regulatory requirements.

"Discovery has previously responded to fund such growth opportunities through equity rather than debt," it said, adding it was still weighing options but any equity raised would be ring-fenced for this purpose.

"The reintroduction of ordinary dividends will be considered on an ongoing basis," it said.

Discovery had already flagged a more than ten-fold rise in headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa. HEPS stood at 454.7 cents, compared to 45 cents a year earlier and in the middle of its forecast range.

The main driver of the rise was the impact of changes in its economic assumptions. On a normalised basis its HEPS fell by 9% to 518.7 cents, compared to 570.7 cents last year. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Wendell Roelf and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DISCOVERY LIMITED 2.08% 131.45 End-of-day quote.-14.39%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.08% 173.57 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
All news about DISCOVERY LIMITED
02:40aDISCOVERY : S.Africa's Discovery scraps dividend, flags possible capital raise
RE
08/12Discovery Limited Appoints Monhla Hlahla as an Independent Non-Executive Dire..
CI
07/09MARKET CHATTER : HSBC Chair Refuses To Discuss Hong Kong Security Law With Inter..
MT
06/29How Beijing humbled Britain's mighty HSBC
RE
06/07HSBC Replaces Top Executive in Asia -- 3rd Update
DJ
06/07HSBC Replaces Top Executive in Asia -- 2nd Update
DJ
06/07HSBC Replaces Top Executive in Asia -- Update
DJ
03/29S.African health insurer Discovery in touch with vaccine makers
RE
03/29S.African health insurer Discovery in touch with vaccine makers
RE
02/25South African medical schemes may no longer need to subsidise COVID vaccines ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 48 588 M 3 377 M 3 377 M
Net income 2021 4 271 M 297 M 297 M
Net Debt 2021 22 375 M 1 555 M 1 555 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 0,84%
Capitalization 86 336 M 5 994 M 6 000 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart DISCOVERY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Discovery Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 131,45 ZAR
Average target price 167,50 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adrian Gore Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Deon Marius Viljoen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Antony Brink Independent Non-Executive Director
Thabane Vincent Maphai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVERY LIMITED-14.39%5 994
AXA22.28%67 525
PRUDENTIAL PLC9.95%53 122
METLIFE, INC.30.59%52 536
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.34.17%40 517
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION8.43%37 814