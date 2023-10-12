Johannesburg, 12 October 2023 - Discovery Health has today announced the succession of the current CEO Dr Ryan Noach, with the appointment of Dr Ronald Whelan with effect from 1 January 2024. In line with the Group's growth strategy and ambition, Discovery is also formalising its existing functions of Group Risk, Umbrella Funds, HealthyCompany, and Strategic Client Solutions Hub into a new business unit, Discovery Corporate & Employee Benefits.

Discovery Health leadership change

Having held various positions over the last 15 years, Dr Noach will be leaving Discovery to pursue an entrepreneurial opportunity in South Africa, that is outside of the healthcare and financial services sectors.

As part of a succession plan that has been in place for over a year, current deputy CEO of Discovery Health, Dr Whelan, assumes the role of CEO at Discovery Health from the beginning of 2024.

Dr Whelan is a medical doctor with an MBA and extensive clinical and commercial healthcare experience. Over the last four years, he has been integrally involved across Discovery Health's strategy, operations, scheme risk management and ancillary healthcare services. He also led Discovery Health's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, working closely with B4SA and the National Department of Health (NDoH) in the national vaccination project.

Group CEO Adrian Gore commented, "Ryan has played a pivotal role in the Group and we're deeply thankful for the profound impact he has had. Discovery Health is in a very strong position as a market leader, achieving significant societal impact and delivering outstanding customer value and services. I have every confidence in Ron's inspirational leadership and ability; and in the depth and strength of the broader Discovery Health executive team to take the business forward."

In line with a longstanding tradition of retaining the collective institutional knowledge and expertise of past leadership, Dr Noach will serve as a non-executive director on the Discovery Health Board with effect from 1 January 2024. He also remains with Discovery until early 2024 to complete a full handover and smooth transition to Dr Whelan's role as CEO.

Announcing Discovery Corporate & Employee Benefits

With effect from 1 January 2024, Nonkululeko Pitje, the current Chief Growth Officer of Discovery Health, will assume the role of CEO of Discovery Corporate & Employee Benefits, a new business unit within the Group.

Ms Pitje joined Discovery in 2004 and has led the expansion of Discovery Health into new markets, expanding the health footprint and diversification of Discovery Health's revenue. She has been instrumental in driving the introduction and growth of value-adding solutions such as Flexicare, Healthy Company, Gap Cover, Trauma Cover and Prepaid Health.

Mr Gore added: "Nonku has a 20-year tenure within the company and it's very pleasing to see her lead this strategic business line which formalises our corporate services offering."

For employers and businesses, Discovery's shared-value insurance model helps address the key business risk areas that have the highest potential to improve our society and economy over the long term - the health of the workforce, the financial resilience of individuals and businesses, and the future viability of businesses.

The Discovery Corporate & Employee Benefits business will be a strategic partner to corporates, sharing unique insights, innovative thinking and thought leadership to help businesses solves problems; through best-in-market products and personalized services across a suite of corporate benefits.