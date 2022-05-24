Discovery Announces Director Nominations for its Upcoming Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) announces that the Company’s nominees for Director at its upcoming Annual General Meeting on June 24, 2022, are: Murray John (Chair); Tony Makuch; Jeff Parr; Taj Singh; Moira Smith; Daniel Vickerman; and Jennifer Wagner.



Mark O’Dea, a current Director and one of the co-founders of Discovery, will not be standing for re-election in order to focus on his other management and board commitments.

Murray John, Chairman of Discovery, stated: “We would like to thank Mark O’Dea for his invaluable contributions to Discovery Silver. Mark co-founded Discovery in 2017 and was instrumental in the acquisition of our flagship Cordero project. Mark has been a valued Board member since Discovery’s inception and has agreed to continue to work with both the Board and Management and we expect to continue to benefit from his business and technical expertise.”

Mark O’Dea commented: “I am extremely proud to see Discovery Silver emerge as a leader in the precious metals space. With an excellent Executive Team and Board of Directors, an industry leading balance sheet and a Tier 1 asset, I have every confidence that the Company will establish itself as a go-to name for silver investors focused on long-life, low-cost production. I look forward to continuing my relationship with Discovery as an advisor and significant shareholder.”

About Discovery

Discovery’s flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world’s largest silver deposits. The PEA completed in November 2021 demonstrates that Cordero has the potential to be developed into a highly capital efficient mine that offers the combination of margin, size and scalability. Cordero is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. Continued exploration and project development at Cordero is supported by a strong balance sheet with cash of approximately C$60 million.



