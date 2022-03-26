Discovery Minerals : December 31 Quarterly

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Discovery Minerals LTD.

A Wyoming Corporation

429 W. Plumb Lane, Reno NV 89509

(310)822-0207 www.discoveryminerals.com

Company Email:

SIC #1000

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 7,437,913,081

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 7,437,913,081

As of September 30, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 6,031,913,081

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: ☐

No: ☒

Yes: ☐

No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: ☐

No: ☒

No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes: ☐

No: ☒

No: ☒

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

(i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;

(ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

(iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or

(iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes

Discovery Minerals Ltd. (July 19, 2012 to present)

Dhanoa Minerals Ltd. (Inception, July 11, 2005 to July 19, 2012)

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Current: Wyoming - Active

History: Incorporated as Dhanoa Minerals Ltd. in Nevada in July 11, 2005, name change to current name July 19, 2012, and redomiciled to Wyoming in June 2018.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

NONE

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

NONE

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

429 W. Plumb Lane, Reno NV 89509

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes: ☐

No: ☒

Yes: ☐

No: ☒

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: N/A

2)Security Information

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP:

Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: Total shares outstanding:

Number of shares in the Public Float2: Total number of shareholders of record:DSCR Common Shares

25470V109

$0.0001

10,000,000,000 as of date: 12/31/2021

7,437,913,081 as of date: 12/31/2021

1,540,871,578 as of date: 12/31/2021

57 as of date: 12/31/2021

2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol: DSCR Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Preferred CUSIP: N/A Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 3,000,000 as of date: 12/31/2021 Total shares outstanding: 232,752 as of date: 12/31/2021 Transfer Agent

Name: Pacific Stock Transfer Company Address: 6725 Via Austin Pkwy, Suite 300 Las Vegas, NV 89119 Phone: (702) 361-3033 Email: info@pacificstocktransfer.com

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3

Yes: ☒

No: ☐

No: ☐

3)Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐

Number of

Opening Balance: Shares outstanding as of Common: 5,906,913,081 September 30, Preferred: 232,752 2019 Date of Transaction Transaction type (e.g.

Number of

Class of

Shares Issued

Securities

new issuance, cancellation , shares returned to treasury)

(or cancelled)Value of shares issued

($/per share) at Issuance

Were The shares issued at a discount to market price at the time of issuance ? (Yes/Individual/

Entity Shares

were issued to

No)

(entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).

Reason for share issuance (e.g. for cash or debt conversion) OR Nature of Services Provided (if applicable)

Restricted or Unrestricte d as of this filing?

Exemption or

Registration

Type?

3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

100,000,000 Common

07/08/2020

New Issuance

25,000,000

Common

William McNereny

$0.0002 Yes

None

$0.0002 Yes

Director Services

Restrict edNone

1/1/2021

4/5/2021

4/15/2021

20,000,000

60,000,000

100,000,000 Common

8/26/2021

Shares Outstanding on

December 31, 2021:

New IssuanceNew IssuanceNew IssuanceNew Issuance

568,000,000 Common

50,000,000

8,000,000

600,000,000 Common

Ending Balance:

Common: 7,437,913,081

Preferred: 232,752

Common

$0.001

yes

$0.0001 yes

ARFS Trading LLC (Osman Yasar is control person)

Alt 5 Sigma (Brian Scott is the control person)

Note Conversi on

Consulting Services

Common

Common

Common

Note Conversion

Unrestri cted

4(a)1

Restrict edNone

$0.0001 yes

$0.0001 yes

$0.0001 yes

$0.0001 yes

$0.0001 yes

David Stanton

Note Conversi on

Restrict edNoneNoneNoneNone

Russell Smith

Restrict edNone

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

N/A

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐

Date of Note Issuance Outstanding Balance ($) Principal Amount at Issuance ($) Interest Accrued ($) Maturity Date Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares) Name of Noteholder (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed). Reason for Issuance (e.g. Loan, Services, etc.) 03/22/2021 $43,537 $43,200 $337 3/22/2022 Converts at $0.001 Edwin Winfield Loan 03/22/2021 $65,306 $64,800 $506 3/22/2022 Converts at $0.001 BHP Capital (Bryan Pantofel-control person) Loan 04/14/2021 $35,251 $35,000 $251 04/14/2022 Converts at $0.001 Edwin Winfield Loan 06/11/2021 $55,307 $55,000 $307 06/11/2022 Converts at $0.001 Alt 5 Sigma (Brian Scott is control person) Loan

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

N/A

4) Financial Statements A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with: ☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS B. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:

Name: Michael Handelman Title: CPA (inactive) Relationship to Issuer: Consultant

Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.

C.

Balance Sheet;

4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.