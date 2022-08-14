Log in
    DSCR   US25470V1098

DISCOVERY MINERALS LTD.

(DSCR)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:55 2022-08-12 pm EDT
0.000100 USD    0.00%
DISCOVERY MINERALS : June 30 Financial Report
PU
05/23DISCOVERY MINERALS : Sept 30 2021
PU
03/26DISCOVERY MINERALS : December 31 Quarterly
PU
Discovery Minerals : June 30 Financial Report

08/14/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

JZZ Technologies, Inc.

Name of the Issuer: _____________________________________________

Check One:

Annual Report

Quarterly Report

Interim Report

June 30, 2022

For Period Ended: ______________________

Address of Principal Executive Office (Street and Number):

429 W. Plumb Lane

Reno, NV 89509

State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report, could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

1. The Company has been impacted by COVID-19 and is relying on the COVID-19 Order.

2. The Company is still gathering information it needs to file a complete and accurate financial report for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Anticipated Filing Date: Aug. 19, 2022

[Please be informed that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

Person to contact in regard to this notification:

August 14, 2022

Date: ____________________________

/s/ Russell Smith

Signature: ________________________

Russell Smith

Name: ___________________________

CEO

Title: ____________________________

Disclaimer

Discovery Minerals Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2022 19:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
