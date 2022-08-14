Discovery Minerals : June 30 Financial Report

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

JZZ Technologies, Inc. Name of the Issuer: _____________________________________________ Check One: Annual Report Quarterly Report Interim Report

June 30, 2022

For Period Ended: ______________________

Address of Principal Executive Office (Street and Number):

429 W. Plumb Lane

Reno, NV 89509

State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report, could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

1. The Company has been impacted by COVID-19 and is relying on the COVID-19 Order.

2. The Company is still gathering information it needs to file a complete and accurate financial report for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Anticipated Filing Date: Aug. 19, 2022

[Please be informed that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

Person to contact in regard to this notification:

August 14, 2022

Date: ____________________________

/s/ Russell Smith

Signature: ________________________

Russell Smith

Name: ___________________________

CEO

Title: ____________________________