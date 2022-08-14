Discovery Minerals : June 30 Financial Report

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING
JZZ Technologies, Inc.
Name of the Issuer: _____________________________________________
Check One:
Annual Report
Quarterly Report
Interim Report
June 30, 2022
For Period Ended: ______________________
Address of Principal Executive Office (Street and Number):
429 W. Plumb Lane
Reno, NV 89509
State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report, could not be filed within the prescribed time period.
1. The Company has been impacted by COVID-19 and is relying on the COVID-19 Order.
2. The Company is still gathering information it needs to file a complete and accurate financial report for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Anticipated Filing Date: Aug. 19, 2022
[Please be informed that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]
Person to contact in regard to this notification:
August 14, 2022
Date: ____________________________
/s/ Russell Smith
Signature: ________________________
Russell Smith
Name: ___________________________
CEO
Title: ____________________________
