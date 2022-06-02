Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Discovery Silver Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSV   CA2546771072

DISCOVERY SILVER CORP.

(DSV)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  06/02 10:05:15 am EDT
1.430 CAD   +6.72%
10:02aDISCOVERY SILVER : Analyst Site Visit Presentation
PU
05/31Discovery Silver Corp. Reports Positive Metallurgical Results from Cordero & Provides Project Update
CI
05/30Discovery Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results and Update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Discovery Silver : Analyst Site Visit Presentation

06/02/2022 | 10:02am EDT
The Cordero Project

The World's Newest Tier-1 Silver Asset

Analyst Site Visit - May 31, 2022

Forward Looking Statement & NI 43-101 Disclosure

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information & NI 43-101 Disclosure

This presentation contains certain forward-looking information and statements which may not be based on fact, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expectations in respect of its future financial position, business strategy, future exploration and production, mineral resource potential, exploration drilling, permitting, access to capital, events or developments that the Company expects to take place in the future. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking information and statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and statements.

In addition to the forward-looking information and statements noted above, this presentation includes those that relate to: the expected results of exploration activities; the estimation of mineral resources; the ability to identify new mineral resources and convert mineral resources into mineral reserves; ability to raise additional capital and complete future financings; capital expenditures and costs, including forecasted costs; the ability of the Company to comply with environmental, safety and other regulatory requirements; future prices of base and precious metals; the ability of the Company to obtain all necessary approvals and permits in connection with the development of the Puerto Rico Project and other projects under option.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such information and statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in the price of zinc, silver and other commodities, the inability of the Company to raise sufficient monies to carry out its business plan, changes in government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Mexico, the accuracy of the Company's current estimates of mineral grades and the accuracy of the geology and vein structures at the Company's projects, the maintenance of access to surface rights for exploration, risks associated with mining or development activities, including the ability to procure equipment and supplies, including, without limitation, drill rigs, the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risk of obtaining necessary licenses and permits. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect the Company's actual performance and could cause actual performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking information and statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performance. There can be no assurance that such information and statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those presented in such information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information and statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the volatility of the price of zinc and other base and precious metals, uncertainty of mineral resources, exploration potential, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates, delays in exploration and development plans, insufficient capital to complete development and exploration plans, risks inherent with mineral acquisitions, delays in obtaining government approvals or permits, financing of additional capital requirements, commercial viability of mineral deposits, cost of exploration and development programs, risks associated with competition in the mining industry, risks associated

with the ability to retain key executives and personnel, title disputes and other claims, changes in governmental and environmental regulation that results in increased costs, cost of environmental expenditures and potential environmental liabilities, accidents, labour disputes, and the ability of the Company to get access to surface rights for exploration. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information and statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information and statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

Mineral Resource estimates reported herein have been classified as Measured, Indicated or Inferred based on the confidence of the input data, geological interpretation and grade estimation parameters. Mineral Resources used for estimating project economics reported herein are based on inputs that include metallurgical performance, geologic and geotechnical characterization, operational costs, and other economic parameters. The Mineral Resource estimate was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and classifications adopted by the CIM Council. A Preliminary Economic Analysis (PEA) is a study that includes an economic analysis of the potential viability of mineral resources. The PEA is preliminary in nature. No mining study has been completed. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The PEA includes inferred resources that are too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

Gernot Wober, P.Geo, V.P Exploration, Discovery Silver Corp., is the Company's designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and validated that the information contained herein is accurate. All sources of data contained herein are from Discovery Silver unless otherwise noted.

References (used through current presentation):

  1. The most recent technical report for the Cordero Project is the 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The PEA includes the most recent resource estimate for the Cordero project. The PEA was completed by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. with support from AGP Mining Consultants Inc. and Knight Piésold and Co. (USA). Supporting details of the resource estimate and PEA can be found in the Appendices.
  2. AgEq for sulphide mineral resources is calculated as Ag + (Au x 16.07) + (Pb x 32.55) + (Zn x 35.10); these factors are based on commodity prices of Ag - $24.00/oz, Au - $1,800/oz, Pb - $1.10/lb, Zn - $1.20/lb and assumed recoveries of Ag - 84%, Au - 18%, Pb - 87% and Zn - 88%. AgEq for oxide/transition mineral resources is calculated as Ag + (Au x 87.5); this factor is based on commodity prices of Ag - $24.00/oz and Au - $1,800/oz and assumed recoveries of Ag - 60% and Au - 70%.
  3. AgEq for all PEA related data is calculated based on commodity prices: Ag - $22.00/oz, Au - $1,600/oz, Pb - $1.00/lb and Zn -

$1.20/lb/

2

Our ESG Commitment

PEOPLE, HEALTH & SAFETY

ENVIRONMENT

SOCIAL AND COMMUNITIES

GOVERNANCE

Equality, Diversity, Inclusion

Zero-Harm

Talent and Performance Management

Quality of Life

Protect, Respect

Eliminate, Mitigate, Minimize Impact

Plan for the Future

Green Technology

Protect, Respect

Consultation

Economic Development

Education and Health

Ethical, Transparent, Responsible

Growth

Compliance and Monitoring

Continuous Improvement

DELIVERABLES:

2021

  • Environmental and Social Baselines - Complete
  • Inaugural ESG 2020 Report - Published

2022

  • Safe Industry (Secretary of Labor)
  • Obtain ESR Distinction
  • Obtain Clean Industry Certification (Mexican Federal Goverment)

2023

  • Obtain Safe Industry Certification (Secretary of Labor)
  • ESG Audit
  • Great Place to Work Certification

3

Project Timeline

*

  • Delivery timeline of Feasibility Study / Construction Decision is preliminary and will be finalised upon the completion of the Prefeasibility Study

4

PEA Recap: A Low-risk Project

A Simple Project

Large, Disseminated Deposit

Well-defined Resource

Open pit mine with low strip ratio

99% of tonnes in PEA mine

of 2.2:1

plan in Measured & Indicated

category

Excellent Metallurgy

Sulphides recoveries of ~85-95% for Ag/Pb/Zn

Clean, saleable concentrates

Existing Local Infrastructure

Capex savings from proximity to major roads/powerlines

Low Execution Risk

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Discovery Silver Corp. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 14:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
