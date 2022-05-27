Discovery Silver : DSV Q1 2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis (March 31, 2022)

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, and 2021
Dated May 26, 2022
DISCOVERY SILVER CORP.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, 2022, and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING
This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Discovery Silver Corp. ("Discovery Silver" or "the Company"), for the three months ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022") and the related notes contained therein, which were prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") of the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Additional information relating to the Company, including the most recent Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The information provided herein supplements, but does not form part of, the interim financial statements and includes financial and operational information from the Company's subsidiaries. This discussion also covers the three months ended March 31, 2021 ("Q1 2021"). This document contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Refer to the cautionary language under the section entitled "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements" in this MD&A. All dollar ($) amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars ("CAD"), the Company's reporting currency, except where otherwise noted. References to United States dollars are denoted as ("USD").
The Company's certifying officers, based on their knowledge and having exercised reasonable diligence, are also responsible to ensure that this MD&A and related condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact and do not omit any required statement of material fact with respect to the periods reported. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements, together with the other financial information included in this MD&A, present fairly in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company at the date of and for the periods presented in this MD&A. This MD&A contains forward looking information that is subject to risk factors set out in the cautionary note herein.
The Company's Board of Directors' (the "Board") review is accomplished principally through the Company's Audit Committee, which meets periodically to review all financial reports, prior to filing. The Board has approved the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and this MD&A, as well as ensured that the Company's management ("Management") has discharged its financial responsibilities. The information included within this MD&A is prepared as at May 26, 2022.
DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS
The Company was incorporated on October 10, 1986 under the laws of British Columbia as Ayubowan Capital Ltd. On June 13, 2017, the Company's name was changed to Discovery Metals Corp. On April 14, 2021, the Company's name was changed to Discovery Silver Corp. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange" or "TSXV") under the symbol "DSV" and the OTCQX Market® under the symbol "DSVSF". The Company's head office is located at Suite 701 - 55 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2H7.
Discovery's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Cordero silver project ("Cordero" or the "Project") located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. The completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") in 2021 confirmed Cordero's potential to be developed into a highly capital efficient mine that offers the combination of margin, size and scaleability. The Company's focus in 2022 is on the delivery of a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on the
Project, expected to be released during the fourth quarter of this year. Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand on the Company's website at www.discoverysilver.com.
COVID-19 - DISCOVERY SILVER'S RESPONSE AND CONTINUITY PLANS
The Company has successfully maintained drilling and other operations at the Cordero Project with measures in place to facilitate enhanced physical distancing to limit the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus. We are continuing to be proactive, closely monitoring the situation, while attempting to mitigate the health and safety risks resulting from the pandemic. The Company's priority remains the health and safety of its employees, contractors, vendors, and consultants. The Company continues to monitor the directives of the governments and health authorities in Mexico and Canada. To-date, health and safety protocols and the efforts of employees and contractors to manage COVID-19 have been effective and the Company continues with the Phase 2 drilling safely assisted by the use of four diamond core rigs.
Q1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
PROJECTS
During Q1 2022, the Company issued several news releases announcing results from exploration activities at the Cordero Project, in addition to corporate development initiatives.
Cordero
Cordero - Phase 2 infill drilling
On February 10, 2022, the Company announced results from 23 holes from its Phase 2 drill program on the Cordero silver project in Chihuahua State, Mexico. These drill results are focused on upgrading resources for the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") planned for release during the second half of 2022.
Highlight intercepts include:
49.9 m averaging 247 g/t AgEq from 124.5 m (99 g/t Ag, 0.26 g/t Au, 1.9% Pb and 1.8% Zn) including
m averaging 446 g/t AgEq (185 g/t Ag, 0.46 g/t Au, 3.5% Pb & 3.2% Zn) in hole C21-533
46.8 m averaging 288 g/t AgEq from 366.5 m (61 g/t Ag, 0.07 g/t Au, 1.4% Pb and 4.8% Zn) in hole C21- 556
113.6 m averaging 101 g/t AgEq from 160.9 m (28 g/t Ag, 0.09 g/t Au, 0.2% Pb and 1.6% Zn) in hole C21- 555
165.0 m averaging 92 g/t AgEq from 399.8 m (33 g/t Ag, 0.06 g/t Au, 0.7% Pb and 0.9% Zn) including
m averaging 141 g/t AgEq (58 g/t Ag, 0.07 g/t Au, 1.1% Pb & 1.2% Zn) in hole C21-545
Initial Phase 2 drill holes have been focused on upgrade drilling within the very large open pit outlined in the PEA. These drill results intercepted broad zones of higher-grade mineralization within the pit outline and will enhance the resource definition for the PFS anticipated to be delivered during the second half of 2022. These drill holes focused on upgrading resources in both the North and South Corridors for inclusion in the PFS mine plan. In the South Corridor hole C21-555 drilled in the northeast part of the corridor, confirmed the potential for expansion downdip of the higher-grade zone in this part of the deposit. The North Corridor drilling was
predominantly focused on the NE extension zone and all four holes drilled in this zone intercepted broad zones of mineralization relatively close to surface, and within the open pit outline.
On March 31, 2022, the Company announced results from 17 holes from its Phase 2 drill program on the Cordero silver project in Chihuahua State, Mexico. These drill holes were predominantly targeting the expansion of the open pit and the resource in the northeast of the deposit.
Highlight intercepts include:
C21-575intercepted a high-grade zone outside the current resource that returned 45.6 m averaging 328 g/t AgEq from 327.0 m (125 g/t Ag, 0.54 g/t Au, 2.0% Pb and 2.7% Zn) including 17.4 m averaging 674 g/t AgEq (254 g/t Ag, 0.94 g/t Au, 4.0% Pb & 6.1% Zn)
C21-573intercepted 38.6 m averaging 189 g/t AgEq from 191.8 m (91 g/t Ag, 0.11 g/t Au, 1.3% Pb and 1.3% Zn) beneath the PEA pit
C21-538intercepted near-surface mineralization on the margins of the PEA pit that returned 32.3 m averaging 142 g/t AgEq from 28.5 m (70 g/t Ag, 0.12 g/t Au, 0.8% Pb and 1.0% Zn)
This set of Phase 2 drill holes was focused on the expansion of the open pit and the resource in the northeast of the Cordero project, an area of the deposit that has seen significantly less drilling. Hole C21-575 was drilled beneath the resource pit outline in the northeast of the North Corridor to target potential resource expansion at depth. Drilling intercepted a broad zone of stockwork and vein mineralization approximately 100 m below the resource pit that returned 45.6 m of 328 g/t AgEq. Hole C21-573, drilled 100 m along strike of this hole to the southwest, returned 38.6m of 189 g/t AgEq from 191.8 m, representing the potential extension of the high- grade zone encountered in C21-575. The Company's first deep drilling in the northeast of the deposit encountered green skarn alteration with sulphides. This new style of alteration was intercepted well below the existing resource, starting at a vertical depth of approximately 600 m, and across a strike length of at least 450m.
On January 5, 2022, the Company announced that it had granted to certain officers, directors, employees and/or consultants of the Company an aggregate of 6,950,000 options to acquire common shares of the Company ("Options"). The Options have an exercise price of $2.05 per share, have a five-year term from the date of grant (expiration date of January 5, 2027), and vest according to the following schedules:
Management and employees: annually in equal thirds beginning on the date of grant;
Directors: annually in equal halves beginning on the date of grant; and
Consultants: quarterly in equal eighths beginning three months after the date of grant.
Any common shares issuable upon exercises of Options will, in accordance with applicable securities laws, be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of grant.
On March 14, 2022, the Company announced the appointment of Tony Esplin as Chief Operating Officer.
The Company granted Mr. Esplin 1,000,000 incentive stock options ("Options") on March 11, 2022, the date of Mr. Esplin's engagement by the Company, at an exercise price of C$1.93 per share. The Options have a five-year expiry and will vest annually in three equal tranches, with the first tranche exercisable on the first anniversary of the grant date. Mr. Esplin will commence working for the Company on April 4, 2022.
The Company has also agreed to grant Mr. Esplin 250,000 restricted share units ("RSUs"), each of which are redeemable for one Discovery common share. One-half of the RSUs will be redeemable on the issue date, April 4, 2022, and the remaining one-half will be redeemable on the first anniversary of the issue date.
The Company has now completed 71,000 m (211 holes) as part of its Phase 2 drill program (excluding drill metres used to support the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate). Phase 2 drilling will continue through the remainder of the year and will be focused on three key areas: (1) PFS drilling consisting of reserve definition and engineering drilling; (2) resource expansion in the northeast of the deposit and at depth; and (3) initial drill testing of five property-wide targets on the Company's extensive land package.
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
PROJECTS
Cordero
Cordero - Phase 2 PEA upgrade drilling and resource expansion drilling
On May 13, 2022, the Company announced results from 19 holes from its Phase 2 drill program on the Cordero silver project in Chihuahua State, Mexico. These drill results include resource upgrade drilling for the PFS, and expansion drilling of the PEA open pit and the resource pit.
