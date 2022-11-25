Advanced search
    DSV   CA2546771072

DISCOVERY SILVER CORP.

(DSV)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:46 2022-11-25 am EST
1.260 CAD   -1.56%
Discovery Silver : Earnings Document

11/25/2022 | 10:57am EST
UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Discovery Silver Corp.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited - (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

September 30,

December 31,

As at

Notes

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

6

$

55,552,791

$

54,748,652

Short-term investments

6

-

15,000,000

Sales tax and other receivables

7

7,760,442

206,144

Prepaids and deposits

8

306,296

220,203

Investments

9

525,645

1,141,192

64,145,174

71,316,191

Non-current

Property and Equipment

10

1,610,828

960,850

Value-added taxes receivable

7

2,029,881

2,879,866

Mineral properties

11

33,422,248

32,633,848

TOTAL ASSETS

$

101,208,131

$

107,790,755

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

12

$

3,277,580

$

1,663,441

Current portion of lease liabilities

13

102,804

41,089

$

3,380,384

$

1,704,530

Non-current

Lease liabilities

13

408,537

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

3,788,921

$

1,704,530

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

14(b)

$

165,905,409

$

150,492,379

Contributed surplus

36,337,599

24,095,443

Warrants

14(e)

17,525,093

23,395,976

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(156,888)

(389,494)

Accumulated deficit

(122,192,003)

(91,508,079)

TOTAL EQUITY

$

97,419,210

$

106,086,225

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

101,208,131

$

107,790,755

Approved on Behalf of the Board on November 23, 2022:

"Jeff Parr"

"Murray John"

Jeff Parr - Director

Murray John - Director

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements

2

Discovery Silver Corp.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Unaudited - (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except per share and share information)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses (income)

General office and other expenses

16

$

1,076,536

$

740,507

$

3,917,873

$

2,373,460

Interest income

(199,453)

(182,191)

(518,792)

(640,975)

Interest expense

193

956

1,125

2,625

Professional fees

17

380,501

202,912

906,969

411,082

Exploration and project evaluation

expenses

15

9,078,504

7,203,426

24,209,221

19,286,934

Share-based compensation

14(c)

1,672,190

1,122,332

7,763,023

5,665,442

Other income

-

-

-

(99,595)

Loss on fair value remeasurement

of investments

9

469,378

90,000

615,547

75,000

Provision for value-added taxes

7(a)

(4,981,936)

(634,669)

(3,277,190)

1,175,072

receivable

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(1,945,749)

209,493

(2,933,852)

118,540

Net loss

$

5,550,164

$

8,752,766

$

30,683,924

$

28,367,587

Other comprehensive (gain) loss

$

(556,187)

$

(13,459)

$

(232,606)

$

106,980

Net loss and total comprehensive

loss

$

4,993,977

$

8,739,307

$

30,451,318

$

28,474,567

Weighted average shares

outstanding

Basic and diluted

14(b)

349,402,721

325,155,725

340,101,973

322,629,505

Net loss per share

Basic and diluted

$

(0.02)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.10)

$

(0.09)

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements

3

Discovery Silver Corp.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited - (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating Activities

Net loss

$

(5,550,164)

$

(8,752,766)

$

(30,683,924)

$

(28,367,587)

Items not affecting cash:

Depreciation

42,041

96,356

195,650

184,824

Share-based compensation

14(c)

1,672,190

1,122,332

7,763,023

5,665,442

Adjustments to Provision for value-

7

added taxes receivable

(4,981,936)

(634,669)

(3,277,190)

1,175,072

Loss on fair value remeasurement

9

469,378

90,000

615,547

75,000

Write-off of mineral property

-

-

267,711

-

Unrealized foreign exchange loss

(gain)

(2,199,316)

76,865

(2,623,062)

83,249

Changes in non-cash operating

working capital:

Sales tax and other receivables

7

(1,847,674)

(2,064,726)

(3,427,124)

(3,566,936)

Prepaids and deposits

8

61,469

30,254

(86,093)

(158,169)

Accounts payable and accrued

liabilities

12

758,273

(72,496)

1,614,140

769,615

Net cash used in operating activities

$

(11,575,739)

$

(10,108,850)

$

(29,641,322)

$

(24,139,490)

Investing Activities

Proceeds from sale of investment

-

-

15,000,000

-

Acquisition of mineral properties

11

-

(5,298,138)

-

(5,298,138)

Acquisition of property and equipment

10

(139,093)

(137,104)

(338,758)

(432,085)

Net cash from (used in) investing

activities

$

(139,093)

$

(5,435,242)

$

14,661,242

$

(5,730,223)

Financing Activities

Issuance of shares on exercise of

options

14(c)

1,495,000

4,794

1,832,753

551,527

Issuance of shares on exercise of

warrants

14(e)

-

-

12,188,527

19,185,246

Principal payment on lease liability

(9,912)

(11,752)

(34,003)

(34,911)

Net cash provided (used) by financing

activities

$

1,485,088

$

(6,958)

$

13,987,277

$

19,701,862

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash

equivalents

2,172,499

233,240

1,796,942

257,439

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash

equivalents

(8,057,245)

(15,317,810)

804,139

(9,910,412)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of

period

6

63,610,036

72,955,295

54,748,652

67,547,897

Cash and cash equivalents,

end of period

6

$

55,552,791

$

57,637,485

$

55,552,791

$

57,637,485

Supplemental Cash Flow Information:

Income tax expense paid

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Interest paid

$

193

$

956

$

1,125

$

2,625

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements

4

Discovery Silver Corp.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Unaudited - (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

Accumulated

Number of

Other

Common

Contributed

Comprehensive

Accumulated

Notes

Shares

Share Capital

Warrants

Surplus

Loss

Deficit

Total Equity

At January 1, 2022

331,348,433

$

150,492,379

$

23,395,976

$

24,095,443

$

(389,494)

$

(91,508,079)

$

106,086,225

Share-based

compensation

14c

-

-

-

7,763,023

-

-

7,763,023

Shares issued on

exercise of options

14c

3,598,333

3,046,704

-

(1,213,951)

-

-

1,832,753

Shares issued on

exercise of warrants

14e

15,869,814

12,188,527

(5,870,883)

5,870,883

-

-

12,188,527

Shares issued on

exercise of RSU's

14e

125,000

177,799

-

(177,799)

-

-

-

Net loss and total

comprehensive loss

for the period

-

-

-

-

232,606

(30,683,924)

(30,451,318)

At September 30, 2022

350,941,580

$

165,905,409

$

17,525,093

$

36,337,599

$

(156,888)

$

(122,192,003

$

97,419,210

Accumulated

Number of

Other

Common

Contributed

Comprehensive

Accumulated

Notes

Shares

Share Capital

Warrants

Surplus

Loss

Deficit

Total Equity

At January 1, 2021

305,012,554

$

125,570,547

$

26,652,950

$

14,710,821

$

(351,222)

$

(56,041,564)

$

110,541,532

Share-based

compensation

14c

-

-

-

5,665,442

-

-

5,665,442

Shares issued on exercise

of options

14c

1,021,458

849,554

-

(298,027)

-

-

551,527

Shares issued on exercise

of warrants

14e

19,121,713

19,185,246

(1,323,029)

1,323,029

-

-

19,185,246

Net loss and total

comprehensive loss for

the year

-

-

-

-

(106,980)

(28,367,587)

(28,474,567)

At September 30, 2021

325,155,725

$

145,605,347

$

25,329,921

$

21,401,265

$

(458,203)

$

(84,409,151)

$

107,469,179

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Discovery Silver Corp. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 15:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
