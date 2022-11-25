Discovery Silver : Earnings Document
UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Discovery Silver Corp.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Unaudited - (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
September 30,
December 31,
As at
Notes
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
6
$
55,552,791
$
54,748,652
Short-term investments
6
-
15,000,000
Sales tax and other receivables
7
7,760,442
206,144
Prepaids and deposits
8
306,296
220,203
Investments
9
525,645
1,141,192
64,145,174
71,316,191
Non-current
Property and Equipment
10
1,610,828
960,850
Value-added taxes receivable
7
2,029,881
2,879,866
Mineral properties
11
33,422,248
32,633,848
TOTAL ASSETS
$
101,208,131
$
107,790,755
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
12
$
3,277,580
$
1,663,441
Current portion of lease liabilities
13
102,804
41,089
$
3,380,384
$
1,704,530
Non-current
Lease liabilities
13
408,537
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
3,788,921
$
1,704,530
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
14(b)
$
165,905,409
$
150,492,379
Contributed surplus
36,337,599
24,095,443
Warrants
14(e)
17,525,093
23,395,976
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(156,888)
(389,494)
Accumulated deficit
(122,192,003)
(91,508,079)
TOTAL EQUITY
$
97,419,210
$
106,086,225
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
101,208,131
$
107,790,755
Approved on Behalf of the Board on November 23, 2022:
"Jeff Parr"
"Murray John"
Jeff Parr - Director
Murray John - Director
See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Discovery Silver Corp.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Unaudited - (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except per share and share information)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
Expenses (income)
General office and other expenses
16
$
1,076,536
$
740,507
$
3,917,873
$
2,373,460
Interest income
(199,453)
(182,191)
(518,792)
(640,975)
Interest expense
193
956
1,125
2,625
Professional fees
17
380,501
202,912
906,969
411,082
Exploration and project evaluation
expenses
15
9,078,504
7,203,426
24,209,221
19,286,934
Share-based compensation
14(c)
1,672,190
1,122,332
7,763,023
5,665,442
Other income
-
-
-
(99,595)
Loss on fair value remeasurement
of investments
9
469,378
90,000
615,547
75,000
Provision for value-added taxes
7(a)
(4,981,936)
(634,669)
(3,277,190)
1,175,072
receivable
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(1,945,749)
209,493
(2,933,852)
118,540
Net loss
$
5,550,164
$
8,752,766
$
30,683,924
$
28,367,587
Other comprehensive (gain) loss
$
(556,187)
$
(13,459)
$
(232,606)
$
106,980
Net loss and total comprehensive
loss
$
4,993,977
$
8,739,307
$
30,451,318
$
28,474,567
Weighted average shares
outstanding
Basic and diluted
14(b)
349,402,721
325,155,725
340,101,973
322,629,505
Net loss per share
Basic and diluted
$
(0.02)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.10)
$
(0.09)
See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Discovery Silver Corp.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Unaudited - (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating Activities
Net loss
$
(5,550,164)
$
(8,752,766)
$
(30,683,924)
$
(28,367,587)
Items not affecting cash:
Depreciation
42,041
96,356
195,650
184,824
Share-based compensation
14(c)
1,672,190
1,122,332
7,763,023
5,665,442
Adjustments to Provision for value-
7
added taxes receivable
(4,981,936)
(634,669)
(3,277,190)
1,175,072
Loss on fair value remeasurement
9
469,378
90,000
615,547
75,000
Write-off of mineral property
-
-
267,711
-
Unrealized foreign exchange loss
(gain)
(2,199,316)
76,865
(2,623,062)
83,249
Changes in non-cash operating
working capital:
Sales tax and other receivables
7
(1,847,674)
(2,064,726)
(3,427,124)
(3,566,936)
Prepaids and deposits
8
61,469
30,254
(86,093)
(158,169)
Accounts payable and accrued
liabilities
12
758,273
(72,496)
1,614,140
769,615
Net cash used in operating activities
$
(11,575,739)
$
(10,108,850)
$
(29,641,322)
$
(24,139,490)
Investing Activities
Proceeds from sale of investment
-
-
15,000,000
-
Acquisition of mineral properties
11
-
(5,298,138)
-
(5,298,138)
Acquisition of property and equipment
10
(139,093)
(137,104)
(338,758)
(432,085)
Net cash from (used in) investing
activities
$
(139,093)
$
(5,435,242)
$
14,661,242
$
(5,730,223)
Financing Activities
Issuance of shares on exercise of
options
14(c)
1,495,000
4,794
1,832,753
551,527
Issuance of shares on exercise of
warrants
14(e)
-
-
12,188,527
19,185,246
Principal payment on lease liability
(9,912)
(11,752)
(34,003)
(34,911)
Net cash provided (used) by financing
activities
$
1,485,088
$
(6,958)
$
13,987,277
$
19,701,862
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash
equivalents
2,172,499
233,240
1,796,942
257,439
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash
equivalents
(8,057,245)
(15,317,810)
804,139
(9,910,412)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of
period
6
63,610,036
72,955,295
54,748,652
67,547,897
Cash and cash equivalents,
end of period
6
$
55,552,791
$
57,637,485
$
55,552,791
$
57,637,485
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
Income tax expense paid
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Interest paid
$
193
$
956
$
1,125
$
2,625
See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Discovery Silver Corp.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Unaudited - (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)
Accumulated
Number of
Other
Common
Contributed
Comprehensive
Accumulated
Notes
Shares
Share Capital
Warrants
Surplus
Loss
Deficit
Total Equity
At January 1, 2022
331,348,433
$
150,492,379
$
23,395,976
$
24,095,443
$
(389,494)
$
(91,508,079)
$
106,086,225
Share-based
compensation
14c
-
-
-
7,763,023
-
-
7,763,023
Shares issued on
exercise of options
14c
3,598,333
3,046,704
-
(1,213,951)
-
-
1,832,753
Shares issued on
exercise of warrants
14e
15,869,814
12,188,527
(5,870,883)
5,870,883
-
-
12,188,527
Shares issued on
exercise of RSU's
14e
125,000
177,799
-
(177,799)
-
-
-
Net loss and total
comprehensive loss
for the period
-
-
-
-
232,606
(30,683,924)
(30,451,318)
At September 30, 2022
350,941,580
$
165,905,409
$
17,525,093
$
36,337,599
$
(156,888)
$
(122,192,003
$
97,419,210
Accumulated
Number of
Other
Common
Contributed
Comprehensive
Accumulated
Notes
Shares
Share Capital
Warrants
Surplus
Loss
Deficit
Total Equity
At January 1, 2021
305,012,554
$
125,570,547
$
26,652,950
$
14,710,821
$
(351,222)
$
(56,041,564)
$
110,541,532
Share-based
compensation
14c
-
-
-
5,665,442
-
-
5,665,442
Shares issued on exercise
of options
14c
1,021,458
849,554
-
(298,027)
-
-
551,527
Shares issued on exercise
of warrants
14e
19,121,713
19,185,246
(1,323,029)
1,323,029
-
-
19,185,246
Net loss and total
comprehensive loss for
the year
-
-
-
-
(106,980)
(28,367,587)
(28,474,567)
At September 30, 2021
325,155,725
$
145,605,347
$
25,329,921
$
21,401,265
$
(458,203)
$
(84,409,151)
$
107,469,179
See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements
5
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.