Discovery Silver : Earnings Document

Discovery Silver Corp.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited - (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

September 30, December 31, As at Notes 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 6 $ 55,552,791 $ 54,748,652 Short-term investments 6 - 15,000,000 Sales tax and other receivables 7 7,760,442 206,144 Prepaids and deposits 8 306,296 220,203 Investments 9 525,645 1,141,192 64,145,174 71,316,191 Non-current Property and Equipment 10 1,610,828 960,850 Value-added taxes receivable 7 2,029,881 2,879,866 Mineral properties 11 33,422,248 32,633,848 TOTAL ASSETS $ 101,208,131 $ 107,790,755 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 12 $ 3,277,580 $ 1,663,441 Current portion of lease liabilities 13 102,804 41,089 $ 3,380,384 $ 1,704,530 Non-current Lease liabilities 13 408,537 - TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 3,788,921 $ 1,704,530 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 14(b) $ 165,905,409 $ 150,492,379 Contributed surplus 36,337,599 24,095,443 Warrants 14(e) 17,525,093 23,395,976 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (156,888) (389,494) Accumulated deficit (122,192,003) (91,508,079) TOTAL EQUITY $ 97,419,210 $ 106,086,225 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 101,208,131 $ 107,790,755

Approved on Behalf of the Board on November 23, 2022:

"Jeff Parr" "Murray John" Jeff Parr - Director Murray John - Director

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements