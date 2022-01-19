Discovery Silver : Mineral Resource Update of the Cordero Silver Project

At the effective date of the Technical Report, to the best of my knowledge, information, and belief, the parts of the Technical Report for which I am responsible contain all scientific and technical information that is required to be disclosed to make the Technical Report not misleading.

I am solely responsible for Sections 4 through 12 and Section 25 of this Technical Report, and jointly re- sponsible for the recommendations in Section 26, and for the references in Section 27.

I meet all the education, work experience and professional registration requirements of a "Qualified Per- son" as defined in Section 1.1 of National Instrument 43-101.

I have been a registered practising member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia since 1993 (License No. 19770).

I hold the following academic qualifications: Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Geology from the University of British Columbia, and a Master of Geographic Information Systems (M.GIS.) from Pennsylvania State Uni- versity.

This certificate applies to the report entitled "Mineral Resource Update of the Cordero Silver Project, Chi- huahua State, Mexico" with an effective date of October 20, 2021.

I, Nadia M. Caira, am the sole owner and President of World Metals Inc., with an office address of 5711 Back Valley Rd, 100 Mile House, British Columbia, Canada V0K 2E1.

Tommaso Roberto Raponi

I, Tommaso Roberto Raponi, P. Eng., certify that I am employed as a Principal Metallurgist with Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. (Canada), ("Ausenco"), with an office address of Suite 1550 - 11 King St West, Toronto, ON M5H 4C7. This certificate applies to the technical report titled "Mineral Resource Update of the Cordero Silver Project, Chihuahua State, Mexico" that has an effective date of October 20, 2021 (the "Technical Report").

I graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Geological Engineering, with specialization in Mineral Processing in 1984. I am a Professional Engineer registered with the Professional Engineers Ontario (No. 90225970), Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (No. 23536) and NWT and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists (No. L4508) and with OIQ (OIQ temporary permit No. 6043399). I have practiced my profession continuously for over 37 years with experience in the development, design, operation and commissioning of mineral processing plants, focusing on gold projects, both domestic and internationally.

I have read the definition of "Qualified Person" set out in the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and certify that by virtue of my education, affiliation to a professional association and past relevant work experience, I fulfill the requirements to be a "Qualified Person" for those sections of the Technical Report that I am responsible for preparing.

I have not visited the Cordero Silver Project. I am responsible for Section 13 of the Technical Report.

I am independent of Discovery Silver Corp. as independence is defined in Section 1.5 of NI 43-101. I have had no previous involvement with the Cordero Silver Project.

I have read NI 43-101 and the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible have been prepared in compliance with that Instrument. As of the effective date of the Technical Report, to the best of my knowledge, information and belief, the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible contain all scientific and technical information that is required to be disclosed to make those sections of the Technical Report not misleading.

Dated: December 6, 2021

"Original Signed and sealed"

Tommaso Roberto Raponi (P. Eng.)

Mineral Resource Update

Cordero Silver Projectii

October 20, 2021