Discovery Silver : QP Consent N. Caira

5711 Back Valley Rd,
100 Mile House,
British Columbia,
Canada V0K 2E1 worldmetalsinc@gmail.com
|
|
CONSENT OF QUALIFIED PERSON
|
TO:
|
Alberta Securities Commission
|
|
British Columbia Securities Commission
|
|
The Manitoba Securities Commission
|
|
Financial and Consumer Services Commission, New Brunswick
|
|
Office of the Superintendent of Securities Service Newfoundland and Labrador
|
|
Nova Scotia Securities Commission
|
|
Ontario Securities Commission
|
|
The Office of the Superintendent Securities, Prince Edward Island
|
|
Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan
Dear Sirs/Madam:
I, Nadia M. Caira (P.Geo.), of World Metals Inc., with an office address of 5711 Back Valley Rd, 100 Mile House, British Columbia, Canada V0K 2E1, do hereby:
-
consent to the public filing of the technical report titled "Mineral Resource Update of the Cordero Silver Project, Chihuahua State, Mexico", with an effective date of October 20th, 2021 (the "Technical Report") by Discovery Silver Corp.;
-
consent to any extracts from or a summary of the Technical Report in the press release dated October 20th, 2021 of Discovery Silver Corp. (the "Press Release"); and
-
certify that I have read the Press Release filed by Discovery Silver Corp. and that it fairly and accurately represents the information in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.
Dated this 6th of December, 2021
/s/ "Nadia M. Caira" (P.Geo.)
Disclaimer
Discovery Silver Corp. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 19:34:01 UTC.