Discovery Silver : QP Consent N. Caira

5711 Back Valley Rd,

100 Mile House,

British Columbia,

Canada V0K 2E1 worldmetalsinc@gmail.com

Office of the Superintendent of Securities Service Newfoundland and Labrador

Dear Sirs/Madam:

I, Nadia M. Caira (P.Geo.), of World Metals Inc., with an office address of 5711 Back Valley Rd, 100 Mile House, British Columbia, Canada V0K 2E1, do hereby:

consent to the public filing of the technical report titled "Mineral Resource Update of the Cordero Silver Project, Chihuahua State, Mexico", with an effective date of October 20 th , 2021 (the "Technical Report") by Discovery Silver Corp.;

consent to any extracts from or a summary of the Technical Report in the press release dated October 20th, 2021 of Discovery Silver Corp. (the "Press Release"); and