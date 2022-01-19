Log in
    DSV   CA2546771072

DISCOVERY SILVER CORP.

(DSV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 01/19 02:33:23 pm
2.11 CAD   +8.21%
02:45pDISCOVERY SILVER : QP Consent - Srivastava
PU
02:35pDISCOVERY SILVER : QP Consent - Raponi
PU
02:35pDISCOVERY SILVER : QP Consent N. Caira
PU
Discovery Silver : QP Consent - Raponi

01/19/2022 | 02:35pm EST
CONSENT OF QUALIFIED PERSON

To:

Alberta Securities Commission

British Columbia Securities Commission

The Manitoba Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Services Commission, New Brunswick

Office of the Superintendent of Securities Service Newfoundland and Labrador

Nova Scotia Securities Commission

Ontario Securities Commission

The Office of the Superintendent Securities, Prince Edward Island

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan

I, Tommaso Roberto Raponi, P.Eng., consent to the public filing of the technical report titled "Mineral Resource Update of the Cordero Silver Project, Chihuahua State, Mexico" that has an effective date of October 20, 2021 (the "Technical Report") by Discovery Silver Corp.

I also consent to any extracts from, or a summary of, the Technical Report in the news release of October 20, 2021, of the Mineral Resource update of the Cordero Silver Project.

I certify that I have read the news release of October 20, 2021, of the Mineral Resource update of the Cordero Silver Project filed by Discovery Silver Corp. and that it fairly and accurately represents the information in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.

Dated: December 6, 2021

"Signed and Sealed"

Tommaso Roberto Raponi, P.Eng

Mineral Resource Update of the Cordero Silver Project

Page 1

October 20, 2021

Disclaimer

Discovery Silver Corp. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 19:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -28,0 M -22,4 M -22,4 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -27,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 645 M 516 M 517 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart DISCOVERY SILVER CORP.
Duration : Period :
Discovery Silver Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY SILVER CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,95 CAD
Average target price 3,80 CAD
Spread / Average Target 94,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Taj Singh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andreas L'Abbé Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
William Murray John Chairman
Mark G. O'Dea Independent Director
Jeffrey Scott Parr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVERY SILVER CORP.-6.25%515
BHP GROUP12.53%168 194
RIO TINTO PLC11.26%121 411
GLENCORE PLC10.36%73 562
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC11.94%55 777
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.74%35 716