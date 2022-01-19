Discovery Silver : QP Consent - Raponi

CONSENT OF QUALIFIED PERSON To: Alberta Securities Commission British Columbia Securities Commission The Manitoba Securities Commission Financial and Consumer Services Commission, New Brunswick Office of the Superintendent of Securities Service Newfoundland and Labrador Nova Scotia Securities Commission Ontario Securities Commission The Office of the Superintendent Securities, Prince Edward Island Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan

I, Tommaso Roberto Raponi, P.Eng., consent to the public filing of the technical report titled "Mineral Resource Update of the Cordero Silver Project, Chihuahua State, Mexico" that has an effective date of October 20, 2021 (the "Technical Report") by Discovery Silver Corp.

I also consent to any extracts from, or a summary of, the Technical Report in the news release of October 20, 2021, of the Mineral Resource update of the Cordero Silver Project.

I certify that I have read the news release of October 20, 2021, of the Mineral Resource update of the Cordero Silver Project filed by Discovery Silver Corp. and that it fairly and accurately represents the information in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.

Dated: December 6, 2021

"Signed and Sealed"

Tommaso Roberto Raponi, P.Eng