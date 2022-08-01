Discovery World : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
Discovery World Corporation DWC
PSE Disclosure Form 17-18 - Other SEC Forms/Reports/Requirements
|
Form/Report Type
|
Others - Attendance of Directors and Officers in Corporate Governance Seminar
|
Report Period/Report Date
|
Jul 29, 2022
|
Description of the Disclosure
|
This disclosure was amended to correct the position of Mr. William L. Chua from Independent Director to Director.
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Anna Francesca Respicio
|
Designation
|
Corporate Secretary
