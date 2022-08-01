Log in
    DWC   PHY2075D1001

DISCOVERY WORLD CORPORATION

(DWC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
1.740 PHP   -.--%
Discovery World : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements

08/01/2022 | 03:34am EDT
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Discovery World Corporation DWC PSE Disclosure Form 17-18 - Other SEC Forms/Reports/Requirements
Form/Report Type Others - Attendance of Directors and Officers in Corporate Governance Seminar
Report Period/Report Date Jul 29, 2022
Description of the Disclosure

This disclosure was amended to correct the position of Mr. William L. Chua from Independent Director to Director.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Anna Francesca Respicio
Designation Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Discovery World Corporation published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:33:03 UTC.


03:34aDISCOVERY WORLD : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
07/21Discovery World Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
06/01DISCOVERY WORLD : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors
PU
06/01DISCOVERY WORLD : Results of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
06/01Discovery World Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/19DISCOVERY WORLD : Information Statement
PU
05/12Discovery World Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
03/31DISCOVERY WORLD : Change in Shareholdings of Directors and Principal Officers
PU
03/23Discovery World Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
03/07DISCOVERY WORLD CORPORATION : Private Placement – Additional Listing
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 270 M 4,88 M 4,88 M
Net income 2021 -163 M -2,95 M -2,95 M
Net Debt 2021 3 649 M 65,9 M 65,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 486 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 21,2x
EV / Sales 2021 19,2x
Nbr of Employees 181
Free-Float 17,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Kacho Y. Tiu President & Director
Jose C Parreño President & Director
Charlie G. Ledesma Assistant VP-Finance & Compliance Officer
Elizabeth Ann C. Parpan Independent Director
William L. Chua Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DISCOVERY WORLD CORPORATION-3.33%27
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP6.87%1 769
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V.-14.04%1 137
MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA LIMITED24.72%591
ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.-18.67%168
HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY-43.17%97