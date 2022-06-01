Log in
    DWC   PHY2075D1001

DISCOVERY WORLD CORPORATION

(DWC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  05-30
1.680 PHP   -1.18%
03:33aDISCOVERY WORLD : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors
PU
03:22aDISCOVERY WORLD : Results of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
05/19DISCOVERY WORLD : Information Statement
PU
Discovery World : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors

06/01/2022 | 03:33am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jun 1, 20222. SEC Identification Number AS930000233. BIR Tax Identification No. 0038221830004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter DISCOVERY WORLD CORPORATION5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation STATION 1, BALABAG, MALAY AKLAN 6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office STATION 1, BALABAG, MALAY, AKLANPostal Code56088. Issuer's telephone number, including area code 8813-88579. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 854,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Discovery World Corporation DWC PSE Disclosure Form 4-25 - Results of Organizational Meeting References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Results of the Organizational Meeting of the Board of Directors

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Election of the Corporation's Officers for the year 2022-2023 to serve as such until their successors have been duly elected and qualified.

Election of members of the following Board Committees:
1) Executive Committee
2) Audit Committee
3) Board Risk Oversight Committee; and
4) Corporate Governance Committee.

List of elected officers for the ensuing year with their corresponding shareholdings in the Issuer
Name of Person Position/Designation Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership
Direct Indirect
John Y. Tiu, Jr. Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer 1,200,001 236,884,000 Through JT Perle Corporation
Jose C. Parreño, Jr. President 50,000 - -
Leslie T. Yapkianwee Treasurer - - -
Christopher John AD. Tiu Assistant Treasurer 9,350,000 - -
Anna Francesca C. Respicio Corporate Secretary - - -
Morielle Isobel S. Cariño Assistant Corporate Secretary - - -
Charlie G. Ledesma AVP for Finance and Compliance Officer - - -
Laydel B. Balaquidan Risk Officer - - -
Erlito Parangue Audit Officer - - -
Mary Jean D. Codiñera VP - Investor Relations Officer - - -
Rupert Terrence Sykat VP - Project Development - - -
Elizabeth Ann C. Parpan Lead Independent Director 50,001 - -
List of Committees and Membership
Name of Committees Members Position/Designation in Committee
Executive Committee John Y. Tiu, Jr. Chairman
Executive Committee Jose C. Parreño, Jr. Member
Executive Committee Christopher John AD. TIu Member
Executive Committee Romualdo C. Macasaet Member
Executive Committee A Bayani K. Tan Member
Executive Committee Lamberto R. Villena Member
Audit Committee Elizabeth Ann C. Parpan Chairman
Audit Committee William L. Chua Member
Audit Committee Eric S. Yu Member
Audit Committee Romualdo C. Macasaet Member
Board Risk and Oversight Committee Eric S. Yu Chairman
Board Risk and Oversight Committee Elizabeth Ann C. Parpan Member
Board Risk and Oversight Committee William L. Chua Member
Board Risk and Oversight Committee Romualdo C. Macasaet Member
Corporate Governance Committee William L. Chua Chairman
Corporate Governance Committee Elizabeth Ann C. Parpan Member
Corporate Governance Committee Eric S. Yu Member
List of other material resolutions, transactions and corporate actions approved by the Board of Directors

None

Other Relevant Information

None

Filed on behalf by:
Name Anna Francesca Respicio
Designation Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Discovery World Corporation published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 07:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
