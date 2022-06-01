Discovery World : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jun 1, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number AS93000023
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 003822183000
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter DISCOVERY WORLD CORPORATION
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation STATION 1, BALABAG, MALAY AKLAN
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office STATION 1, BALABAG, MALAY, AKLANPostal Code5608
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code 8813-8857
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
Common
|
854,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9
Discovery World Corporation DWC
PSE Disclosure Form 4-25 - Results of Organizational Meeting
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Results of the Organizational Meeting of the Board of Directors
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
Election of the Corporation's Officers for the year 2022-2023 to serve as such until their successors have been duly elected and qualified.
Election of members of the following Board Committees:
1) Executive Committee
2) Audit Committee
3) Board Risk Oversight Committee; and
4) Corporate Governance Committee.
List of elected officers for the ensuing year with their corresponding shareholdings in the Issuer
|
Name of Person
|
Position/Designation
|
Shareholdings in the Listed Company
|
Nature of Indirect Ownership
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
John Y. Tiu, Jr.
|
Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
|
1,200,001
|
236,884,000
|
Through JT Perle Corporation
|
Jose C. Parreño, Jr.
|
President
|
50,000
|
-
|
-
|
Leslie T. Yapkianwee
|
Treasurer
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Christopher John AD. Tiu
|
Assistant Treasurer
|
9,350,000
|
-
|
-
|
Anna Francesca C. Respicio
|
Corporate Secretary
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Morielle Isobel S. Cariño
|
Assistant Corporate Secretary
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Charlie G. Ledesma
|
AVP for Finance and Compliance Officer
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Laydel B. Balaquidan
|
Risk Officer
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Erlito Parangue
|
Audit Officer
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mary Jean D. Codiñera
|
VP - Investor Relations Officer
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Rupert Terrence Sykat
|
VP - Project Development
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Elizabeth Ann C. Parpan
|
Lead Independent Director
|
50,001
|
-
|
-
List of Committees and Membership
|
Name of Committees
|
Members
|
Position/Designation in Committee
|
Executive Committee
|
John Y. Tiu, Jr.
|
Chairman
|
Executive Committee
|
Jose C. Parreño, Jr.
|
Member
|
Executive Committee
|
Christopher John AD. TIu
|
Member
|
Executive Committee
|
Romualdo C. Macasaet
|
Member
|
Executive Committee
|
A Bayani K. Tan
|
Member
|
Executive Committee
|
Lamberto R. Villena
|
Member
|
Audit Committee
|
Elizabeth Ann C. Parpan
|
Chairman
|
Audit Committee
|
William L. Chua
|
Member
|
Audit Committee
|
Eric S. Yu
|
Member
|
Audit Committee
|
Romualdo C. Macasaet
|
Member
|
Board Risk and Oversight Committee
|
Eric S. Yu
|
Chairman
|
Board Risk and Oversight Committee
|
Elizabeth Ann C. Parpan
|
Member
|
Board Risk and Oversight Committee
|
William L. Chua
|
Member
|
Board Risk and Oversight Committee
|
Romualdo C. Macasaet
|
Member
|
Corporate Governance Committee
|
William L. Chua
|
Chairman
|
Corporate Governance Committee
|
Elizabeth Ann C. Parpan
|
Member
|
Corporate Governance Committee
|
Eric S. Yu
|
Member
|
List of other material resolutions, transactions and corporate actions approved by the Board of Directors
|
None
|
Other Relevant Information
|
None
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Anna Francesca Respicio
|
Designation
|
Corporate Secretary
