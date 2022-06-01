Discovery World : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors

SEC FORM 17-C

Jun 1, 2022

AS93000023

003822183000

DISCOVERY WORLD CORPORATION

STATION 1, BALABAG, MALAY AKLAN

STATION 1, BALABAG, MALAY, AKLAN

Postal Code

5608

8813-8857

N/A

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common 854,000,000

Item 9

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)2. SEC Identification Number3. BIR Tax Identification No.4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Discovery World Corporation

DWC

References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and

Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure Results of the Organizational Meeting of the Board of Directors Background/Description of the Disclosure Election of the Corporation's Officers for the year 2022-2023 to serve as such until their successors have been duly elected and qualified.



Election of members of the following Board Committees:

1) Executive Committee

2) Audit Committee

3) Board Risk Oversight Committee; and

4) Corporate Governance Committee.

Name of Person Position/Designation Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership Direct Indirect John Y. Tiu, Jr. Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer 1,200,001 236,884,000 Through JT Perle Corporation Jose C. Parreño, Jr. President 50,000 - - Leslie T. Yapkianwee Treasurer - - - Christopher John AD. Tiu Assistant Treasurer 9,350,000 - - Anna Francesca C. Respicio Corporate Secretary - - - Morielle Isobel S. Cariño Assistant Corporate Secretary - - - Charlie G. Ledesma AVP for Finance and Compliance Officer - - - Laydel B. Balaquidan Risk Officer - - - Erlito Parangue Audit Officer - - - Mary Jean D. Codiñera VP - Investor Relations Officer - - - Rupert Terrence Sykat VP - Project Development - - - Elizabeth Ann C. Parpan Lead Independent Director 50,001 - -

Name of Committees Members Position/Designation in Committee Executive Committee John Y. Tiu, Jr. Chairman Executive Committee Jose C. Parreño, Jr. Member Executive Committee Christopher John AD. TIu Member Executive Committee Romualdo C. Macasaet Member Executive Committee A Bayani K. Tan Member Executive Committee Lamberto R. Villena Member Audit Committee Elizabeth Ann C. Parpan Chairman Audit Committee William L. Chua Member Audit Committee Eric S. Yu Member Audit Committee Romualdo C. Macasaet Member Board Risk and Oversight Committee Eric S. Yu Chairman Board Risk and Oversight Committee Elizabeth Ann C. Parpan Member Board Risk and Oversight Committee William L. Chua Member Board Risk and Oversight Committee Romualdo C. Macasaet Member Corporate Governance Committee William L. Chua Chairman Corporate Governance Committee Elizabeth Ann C. Parpan Member Corporate Governance Committee Eric S. Yu Member

List of other material resolutions, transactions and corporate actions approved by the Board of Directors None Other Relevant Information None

Filed on behalf by: Name Anna Francesca Respicio Designation Corporate Secretary

List of elected officers for the ensuing year with their corresponding shareholdings in the IssuerList of Committees and Membership